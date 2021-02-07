Clare Crawley Dyes Hair Pink in Wake of Dale Moss Split; Should Fans Be Concerned?

New hair? New outlook on life?

Clare Crawley sure hopes so.

The Bachelorette tookk Instagram followers by surprise over the weekend by debuting a brand new hair color, hoping the change jilts her out of an ongoing funk.

"I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," the recent Bachelorette began her post, in which she shared a photo of her new 'do and simply added:

"So I did it!"

What do you think, folks?

Crawley has gone pink just about two weeks after Dale Moss broke her heart into a million pieces.

We're not trying to be dramatic here; Clare herself admitted she was "crushed" after her chosen suitor dumped her, only a couple months after proposing on ABC.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," Dale Moss wrote Instagram on January 19.

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another."

Clare made it evident a short while later that she did not approve of Dale going public at that time with the pair's split.

Ever since, both sides have issued heartfelt statements, almost as if they are competing for our sympathy.

Most recently, Moss recorded a lengthy video during which he cried and said he was "f-cking rocked" by the break-up.

There has also been speculation that Moss cheated on Crawley during their relationship, something Clare has never addressed and Dale has denied -- in a sort of vague and broad manner.

A few days after the split, Clare broke her silence, admitting that she was taken aback by Dale's social media release.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she told her Instagram followers on January 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this."

Many observers are now afraid that Crawley is suffering through some kind of mental breakdown.

Remember when Britney Spears shaved her head in 2007?

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," Clare continued in the wake of her engagement ending.

"2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother.

"It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right.

"I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Back to her pink hair, though, which may very well not be some sign of a mental health issue. It could be something the hairstylist just did for fun.

And also as a way to make some money.

The Bachelorette alum explained she achieved her look by using "hair-coloring shampoo and conditioners" from the brand Celeb Luxury, tagging the company in the process.

"This is what I've recommended to my clients because they are just temporary, so you can see what different colors you like without damaging your hair," she added.

"The best part is you can do it at home yourself!"