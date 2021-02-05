Christopher Plummer Dies; Legendary Actor Was 91

Sad news out of Hollywood today, as an icon of the silver screen has died following a legendary career that spanned seven decades.

Christopher Plummer passed away at his home in Weston, Connecticut on Friday morning.

Elaine Taylor, the actor's wife of 53 years, was by his side as he breathed his last breath.

Lou Pitt, Plummer's friend and manager of 46 years, confirmed the passing in a heartfelt statement issued to the press.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Pitt wrote.

"He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots," the statement continued.

"Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer's career began on Canadian television back in 1953.

That same year he made his American TV debut playing an artist who finds success just as his eyesight begins to fail him in an episode of the anthology series Studio One.

Over the next decade, Plummer made a name for himself as both a classically-trained Shakespearean actor, and a genuine star capable of lighting up both Broadway and television screens.

But it was in 1965 that Plummer would really solidify his place in Hollywood history through his performance as Captain Von Trapp in the classic musical The Sound of Music.

The film won five Academy Awards, and within a year, it became the highest-grossing movie of all time, a distinction it held for the next five years.

For Plummer, however, it was just the beginning of a career that's virtually unmatched in terms of both acclaim and proflicacy.

Over the course of his decades in Hollywood, Plummer would rack up over 200 film and television roles.

A true actor's actor, he continued to work well into old age.

In 2010, he became the oldest actor to win an Academy Award (at the age of 82) for his work in the flim Beginners.

Six years later, at 88, he became the oldest actor to be nominated for an Oscar for his role In All the Money In the World.

On social media and in the press, those who were lucky enough to work with Plummer sang his praises as both an immensely talented actor and a consummate gentleman.

"What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience," said Ridley Scott who directed Plummer in All The Money In the World.

Plummer is survived by his wife and his daughter, actress Amanda Plummer.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones in the wake of this enormous loss.