Christine Brown Admits to Jealousy, Sadness on Sister Wives Premiere

Let there be no doubt any longer.

Not after Sister Wives returrned to the air on Sunday night for a season premiere that focused on Kody Brown and his many relationships.

Let there by no doubt at all:

Kody sucks something awful.

During this much-anticipated opener, Brown and his four wives — Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn — all got together for the first time in months.

Ever since their move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, well over a year ago, the family has been split up into four different households -- and the physical divide had affected their "culture as a family."

They all admitted as much during a quasi intervention of sorts.

Christine, especially, was discontent.

"It's not just that we are geographically different, because I expected geographically different. But what I didn't expect was to feel isolated and feel separate," she said in a confessional.

"It feels lonely."

Janelle said everyone had grown "lackluster about our relationships" and therefore organized a big lunch.

During this mean, she had a conversation with her husband and the other ladiies about feeling disconnected and asked them why they entered "The Principle."

The WHAT now?!?

"The Principle for us is the real term for plural marriage — it's the principle of plural marriage," Janelle explained to cameras.

"I mean, it's really a gospel principle for us. So, in our community it's shortened to The Principle.

"The whole purpose we truly believe of living plural marriage is that you have to learn how to not be selfish."

This is when Kody then entered a new realm of awfulness.

"I've thought about this a lot lately, because I've told friends recently that I didn't want to be an advocate of plural marriage anymore," he told his wives.

The same wives, of course, who he had previously convinced to enter into a plural marriage, subjugating their own whims and desires for his. Because, you know, sexism.

"I am more aware now than I ever was before the apparent and obvious unfairness in the relationship," Kody told the spouses.

Yes, Kody felt loved by his better halves, yet he recognized that the feeling wasn't always mutual.

"I know I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you're pining constantly for me to, you know, give you some," Kody confessed.

"Plural marriage, what I know about it, I wonder if I would do it again knowing what I know. Knowing how I think it's hard on all of you."

HA! How rich of Kody, right?

Now, after all these years, Kody is realizing just how one-sided his romances are?!?

Continued this terrible husband and human being:

"I do not like the idea that you guys are in plural marriage with me because you were commanded to.

"I like the idea that we were in plural marriage together because we were in love and we chose to build a family together."

Christine was simply made even more miserable by this message, detailing how she's been in this marriage for over three decades.

Of late, she's felt stressed and unloved in her relationship.

She also said that when she would see Kody, he seemed to be always be holding his phone, clearly uninterested in Christine.

While Kody affirmed that Christine was "speaking her truth," he suggested that being on his phone pointed to other issues in their relationship.

"When I am on my phone, it's because I don't feel like engaging. So it's not an addiction to the phone — it's an excuse to separate from the angst in our relationship."

Dude, that's even worse!

Christine -- who has been desperate for money all year and who is clearly receiving no assistance from Kody -- went on to admit how she felt she was "on the outside looking in all the time."

She referred to the environment at the family gathering's "hostile" and she disclosed her jealous feelings to the other sister wives.

"I'm really sorry — I still get jealous," Christine said to the table, adding:

"I still get super, super, super jealous and I'm really, really, really sorry."

Getting together as a family is tough, Christine continued, for these reasons.

"Maybe I don't like me either. I'm not really strong on my own, and it's surprising and it's hard.

"And I thought I'd be stronger on my own, but I'm not.

"And it's really hard to just feel like I can contribute anything. It's hard to find that balance of being strong and not being a bitch."

Despite the feelings of division amongst the spouses, Christine said "it would definitely be easier to just do what we're doing now and to just let it be," she told cameras.

"And there's a lot of plural families that are just like this."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

We'll probably keep hate-watching the show just to see how low Kody sinks.