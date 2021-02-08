Christina Anstead: Fans Worry She is Dangerously Thin Amidst Ant Anstead Divorce

In December of 2018, Christina El Moussa married Ant Anstead.

Not even two years later, Christina and Ant's marriage was over.

Christina is moving on, but some of her fans are deeply worried.

Has she lost a dangerous amount of weight amidst her divorce?

"My fave attire: black on black on black [black heart emoji]," Christina captioned a recent photo of herself.

She added the tag: "#JohnnyCashVibes"

However, it was her clearly visible thigh gap and very slender legs that had fans raising their eyebrows.

Sometimes, people eat a lot as a stress response. Others, however, do the opposite, either eating less or exercising more.

These are all normal stress responses, but they can result in unhealthy -- and rapid -- weight loss.

Fans quickly poured into Christina's comments with concerns after she posted the photo.

The comments were so numerous and so earnestly worried that Christina responded just hours later.

"So people are commenting that I looked really skinny or I that need to eat," Christina observed.

She explained: "This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed."

"You guys have just watched me have babies," Christina reasoned to her fans and followers.

"And," she continued, only now has she had a chance to reclaim her non-preggo body and "go back to my original weight."

Not everyone can attain their "pre-baby body" for a lot of physiological reasons, but some can.

"So, don’t worry. Everything’s fine,” the 37-year-old mother assured her fans.

“Chill people," she added.

Christina concluded in the message to her concerned followers: "I eat and I eat healthy."

Concerns about weight loss can be extremely valid, especially when related to famous women who are going through a stressful time.

Divorce is a major life stressor, and whether she's going by Christina El Moussa, Anstead, or Haack, she is one famous woman.

But there are very few contexts where "eat a cheeseburger" isn't a rude -- if not downright body-shaming -- thing to say.

Christina and Ant announced their separation in September of 2020.

The divorce announcement came three months later, in December.

They are seeking equal custody of their 17-month-old toddler, Hudson. Neither of them are seeking support from the other.

Ant expressed that he felt devastated by the divorce.

He told fans and the media that Christina was the one who had decided upon the divorce.

Very few divorces happen without hurt feelings on at least one side of things.

In late January, Christina made a major change on Instagram.

She changed her display name to Christina Haack, signaling that she wants Ant's surname off of hers.

Name-changing can be dramatic, and many who get divorced do not consider it worth the hassle (or cost) to change their names.

Particularly, some couples who share children retain the same last names -- to keep their child's surname.

In Christina's case, this was kind of moot, since she would inevitably not share the last name of at least some of her children.

Clearly, Christina is feeling a desire to separate Ant's whole name from her, and she's doing it sooner rather than later -- even if she's starting on Instagram. Good for her.