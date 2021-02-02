Chelsea Houska Keeps It Real with Postpartum Photo: Check Out My Huge Milk Boobs!

Chelsea Houska is a brand new mother.

But she doesn't yet have a brand new, sleek and fit body.

And, to the former Teen Mom star's credit, she isn't trying to pretend otherwise.

During a time in which far too many famous women feel a need to show off their slimmed-down postpartum figure, settiing an awful example for parents around the country... Houska just posted this photo:

And she wrote this captiion to the snapshot:

“Five days postpartum. Still rocking a tummy that looks a bit pregnant and some huge milk boobs. … Also, let’s keep it real real. The belly’s still chilling."

We absolutely love it.

We give Chelsea all the props for this honest and raw look at what she looks like less than a week after giving birth.

Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their third child (and fourth overall for Chelsea) back on January 26, confirming at the time:

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night."

Chelsea also stated back then that her latest kid's name is Walker June, including with the above caption this insanely precious photo of her daughter yawning.

And simply being adorable.

Houska and DeBoer are also the parents of a four-year old named Watson and a two-year old named Layne.

The former reality star, who announced her depature from Teen Mom 2 late last year, previously welcomed daughter Aubree, now 11, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

He doesn't play a major rrole in Aubree's life -- but Cole is all about parenthood.

He absolutely adores his children.

“Blessed with another little Angel! Stole my heart immediately!” wrote Cole shortly after becoming a father yet again.

He later added the following image and wrote alongside of it:

I always wanted to be a Father. I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children. @chelseahouska thank you for this life and creating miracles. I love you.

Not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl.

She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some.

Houska’s final episode of Teen Mom 2 aired last month, several weeks after admitting that she was leaving the MTV program after 10 seasons.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she wrote online back then.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

What do Chelsea and Cole now have planned?

We can't say for certain.

But we think we'll be seeing them again and hearing from them plenty as they raise little Walker and her siblings.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses," wrote Houska last fall.