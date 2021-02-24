Catelynn Lowell: Is She Having a Boy or a Girl?!?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra really are expecting again, you guys.

Just a few months after Lowell suffered a miscarriage, the Teen Mom OG cast member and her beloved husband stunned followers on Monday -- in the best way possible.

This rainbow was worth the storm,” she wrote via Instagram two days ago. “Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

Baltierra, 29, added the following with a post of his own: “Can’t wait for another beautiful blessing.”

The MTV personalities currently shares daughters Novalee Baltierra, 6, and Vaeda Baltierra, 2.

The popular twosome also previously welcomed 11-year-old daughter Carolyn “Carly” Davis in 2009 and placed her for adoption.

They remain in touch with the little girl's adopted parents.

Catelynn is already 13 weeks along and will welcome her next baby in late summer.

But will she be cradling a boy or a girl when that blessed day arrrives?

We now have the answer!

On Tuesday evening, not long before the airing of a new Teen Mom OG episode, Catelynn revealed to Celebuzz that she and her immediate family had recently hosted a gender reveall party.

"Everyone is asking what the baby’s gender is," Lowell revealed to Celebuzz, prior to dropping the baby bombshell:

"We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!"

Catelynn also shared a montage of photos from this fun gathering with her Instagram followers:

"While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters," Catelynn added.

"This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

Cate and Tyler excitedly shared this week that in 27 weeks a brand new and precious arrival will be joining their clan.

The long-time lovebirds also posted matching posts featuring daughters Novalee and Vaeda rocking T-shirts that hilariously read, "My parents did not practice social distancing."

Finally, the couple uploaded a sonogram of their impending child.

The pair promptly received supportive comments from their Teen Mom costars, including Kailyn Lowry and Cory Wharton.

“Congratulations to both of you and your little fam. So exciting,” the Coffee Convos podcast host, wrote, while the Challenge alum chimed in as follows:

“Yessss congratulations.”

Back in December, Catelynn passed along the awful news of her miscarriage to fans and Teen Mom OG viewers.

"I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Lowell wrote at the time.

“We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.

"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year."

Catelynn concluded this message by writing "Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support.”

She later told In Touch Weekly:

"I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life. Eventually there will be a little soul that is ready, and that will happen when it’s meant to happen."

And now that little soul exists inside of Catelynn's womb.

Congratulations to her and Tyler!