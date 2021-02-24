Catelynn Lowell's Brother Thinks She Got Knocked Up Just to Get Attention

As she revealed earlier this week, Catelynn Lowell is pregnant with her fourth child.

This point cannot be debated.

But now a new question has arisen when it comes to Catelynn and her husband ... and it's a question being asked by someone very close to the long-time Teen Mom OG star.

Might Catelynn have gotten pregnant solely to make headlines?

Might she only be trying to bring a new life into the world because she knows websites such as The Hollywood Gossip will write about it and because it will provide MTV with plenty of storyline fodder?

We're not making such assertions. We'd never dream of it.

But this is exactly what Catelynn's own brother believes.

Lowell's half-sibling, River, who shares a dad with the popular reality star, jumped on Instagram this week in the wake of Catelynn confirming her latest pregnancy ...

... and went all scorched-earth on Lowell.

"Lol my sister got pregnant AGAIN to try and stay relevant," wrote River, making quite the accusation against Catelynn in the process.

Wow. Just wow.

As you can see, Catelynn's younger brother Nick chimed in with a grammatically challenged but nonetheless strong response to River's uncalled-for message, taking him to task over it.

Girl please. Incredible.

For whatever it's worth, River is paralyzed and wheelchair bound and is the product of a relationship Catelynn's father had after he split from Catelynn's mother when their daughter was three.

River rarely speaks out about his half-sister, which is what makes this statement even more glaring.

Could there be any validity to his claim?

We have no idea. In fact, it sounds ridiculous, we strongly doubt it and are not supporting it in any way by printing it here.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed a daughter named Carly when they were teenagers, giving her up for adoption at the time.

They are now parents to daughters Novalee Baltierra, 6, and Vaeda Baltierra, 2, and soon, another baby girl sibling.

"This rainbow was worth the storm,” Catelynn wrote via Instagram two days ago, referencing the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in 2020 and adding with excitement:

“Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

Lowell then confirmed that she's expecting a girl. Obviously, they know there's interest in their lives and don't shy away from sharing such news. But doing it for attention?

Cate and her husband have talked for years about wanting a big family.

They're not perfect people (none of us are), but they have always come across like the most loving parents imaginable on air and/or on social media.

Hence why it's nearly impossible to give any credence to River's theory, that Catelynn only gets knocked up for the attention she receives as a result.

In any case, Catelynn said she's 13 weeks along and was shocked she got pregnant so quickly after losing her previous baby.

"I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby! But we are so excited," Lowell told the celebrity gossip site Celebuzz, which apparently is still a thing.

The Teen Mom OG star also said that when she first told Tyler about it, he didn't believe her.

"I just handed him the positive test,” Catelynn explaiined, adding that Tyler still didn't accept the news until Catelynn “missed [her] period and took another test that was positive.”

River's gross comment against his sister is all the more appalling because Catelynn opened up in December about her tragic miscarriage.

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone," she wrote back then.

Lowell added:

“We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.

"I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Here's hoping the baby joy she and Tyler are experiencing won't be lessened at all by the online critiques of others, whether it's family or the media.

The Baltierras have a beautiful family that is about to grow once more, and no one can take that away from them.