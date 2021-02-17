Carter Reum: Engaged to Paris Hilton for Some Reason!

Forget just one night in Paris.

Carter Reum has decided he wants to spend one night after another after another in Paris.

Which is a crude and really rather inappropriate way of saying.... he's engaged to Paris Hilton!

Wrote Hilton as a video caption on Instagram last night;

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me.

"My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift.

'I'm excited for our next chapter."

Added Reum, who is 40 and who has been dating the former reality star for approximately a year:

"I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner.

"She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

It sounds like this is the rare couple whose romance has benefitted from quaranting together.

According to People Magazine, Reum and Hilton got engaged on February 13 while celebrating the latter's birthday on a private island.

The pair debuted their went public with their relationship at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party following the 2020 Golden Globes.

Reported E! News back then:

"Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is a tech startup entrepreneur and investor and is in the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends. He is known in Hollywood.

"They have been seeing each other for a little over a month."

Hilton, as you may know, called off her engagement to Chris Zylka in 2018.

"It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," she said two years later of making that call.

"I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right.

"I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum started venture capital firm M13.

He sure sounds perfect, too, in the eyes of his fiancee at least.

Wrote Hilton earlier this month as a birthday tribute to Reum:

You light up my world, you are my everything and make me the happiest girl in the world every single day!

I love the way you make me smile and feel and your magical kisses are everything!

You are so incredibly special to me and I will spend the rest of my life making sure you know that every day.

I love you forever my sweet, kind, handsome, romantic, brilliant #BirthdayBoy!

Two months earlier, amid the holidays, Paris also gushed as follows over Carter:

Ever since the moment we locked eyes, I knew there was something special about you.

And then when we had our electric kisses on the tennis court I saw that I was exactly right! I will always be so grateful that I went to the Hamptons for Thanksgiving.

I know for a fact this all happened for a reason. I love everything about you and everything you have done for me. You have changed my life in so many ways and made me become the woman I was always meant to be. And I have never felt happier or more alive.

I'm addicted to you in every single way! Being in your arms is the only place I want to be.

I love you so much and I promise to always love you, respect you, be loyal to you and make you feel like the luckiest guy in the world every single day for the rest of your life! I love you!