Britney Spears Responds to Documentary: I'm Living My Life and Trying to Heal

On Friday, the world watched Framing Britney Spears with horror. Many cried during the grim, New York Times-produced documentary.

Fans and celebrities alike have showered Britney with support as she remains under her father's thumb.

Now, Britney has broken her silence -- speaking for the first time in a long time about something other than dancing, music, or her workouts.

Don't get us wrong, she's talking about an old performance ... but Britney had a lot more to say, as you can see:

"Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago!!!" Britney tweeted alongside a throwback video.

"I’ll always love being on stage," she affirmed, "but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person."

Britney explained to her fans and followers: "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life!!!!"

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!!!!" Britney acknowledged in a follow-up tweet.

"We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!!" she noted.

"Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life," Britney concluded, "it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

Britney is saying a lot right there in the aftermath of the documentary, the outpouring of support, and even her boyfriend taking a public jab at her toxic dad.

Let's break down her message and then discuss what she means.

Britney has not performed or toured for years, now -- but she's saying that this, at least, is her choice.

This matches will with previous reports about Britney which have said that she is refusing to perform while her father, Jamie Spears, remains her conservator.

That's no idle gossip, either -- that came directly from her attorney to the court several months ago.

But it is good to know that she is enjoying her time at home.

Britney is playing catch-up on living her life as a person.

Many of Britney's fans can likely relate to that -- with some having had later starts in life after coming out as LGBTQ+ and living authentically for the first time.

Others may have lost years of their teens and twenties to mental illness before finding a treatment and coping strategies that worked for them.

In Britney's case, mental health and toxic parents are clearly a factor, but so is the reality that she became a world superstar in her teens.

She also became a mother in her early twenties, amidst constant hounding by the media -- and by those who were supposed to be on her team.

So it is more than understandable that she is making use of her time and figuring out what she wants to do in her free time now that she actually has it.

Moving on to her second statement, it's fairly ambiguous ... and deliberately so.

Britney is clearly acknowledging that different people have different opinions on what they have witnessed in other people's lives.

She could be talking about how fans see her, how former acquaintances (who spoke in the documentary) see her, or both.

Some fans have wondered if Britney wrote that to claim that the documentary is misrepresenting her struggle.

Others have even speculated that this is Britney's way of asking people to no longer fight for her autonomy.

Is that what's happening? Is Britney happier with her father controlling her life through this dubious conservatorship?

There's a subtle clue in Britney's message that lets us know that she's not asking fans to ignore the documentary or end the #FreeBritney movement.

That clue? That Britney could literally have just written as much in her tweets and on the matching Instagram post.

She did not, and that was a choice. Britney said what she meant to say, and if she held back at all, it was likely erring on the side of not pissing off her dad ... even more.

On Tuesday, just hours before Britney spoke out, her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari slammed her father.

Sam referred to the widely reviled Jamie Spears as a "dick," slamming him for being controlling.

Sam didn't say much more, but clearly, if Britney wanted her fans to drop #FreeBritney, she or Sam or both of them could just say so.