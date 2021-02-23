Britney Spears Keeps Secret Diary to Document "Life In Prison" (Report)

It's been over two weeks since the controversial documentary Framing Britney Spears made its debut on FX and Hulu.

But the outrage over the mistreatment that Spears endured at the hands of the music industry, the tabloid media, and even her own family shows so signs of abating.

In fact, as time goes by with no response from those who are allegedly holding Britney captive, the public outcry continues to grow louder.

Despite rumors that Spears was secretly responsible for Framing Britney, it appears that she did not take part in the documentary.

But that doesn't mean she has no plans to tell her side of the story.

In fact, sources say the pop icon has already recording her thoughts about her situation.

And wisely, she's keeping those thoughts away from prying eyes.

"Every night, Britney records the highs and lows of each day in a private diary that's hidden in her room - and once that journal is full, she hands it to one of the few people she trusts and starts afresh," an insider recently explained to Heat magazine.

"She's done that since childhood, although many of those early ledgers wound up in the bin or storage facilities," another source added.

"But Britney's found it incredibly cathartic to tell her side of the story, and her dream is to share it with the world someday."

So there's still a chance that Britney's future memoir will fall into the wrong hands and wind up in the trash.

Sadly, it sounds as though that chain of events has occurred several times in the past.

But these days, there's more attention being paid to Britney's situation than ever before.

And there's a growing hope that those who are responsible for her situation will soon be held accountable.

Currently, Britney is locked in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who is also in charge of her conservatorship.

Jamie has mostly kept quiet about the concern for his daughter, but he did issue a terse statement to CNN back in December.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," he said at the time.

"When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally," the elder Spears continued.

"I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

Meanwhile fans continue their desperate search for clues embedded within Britney's most cryptic Instagram posts.

There are times when those who believe that Spears is sending coded messages to her followers actually make a compelling case.

And then, there are times when they appear to be reaching in their search for answers.

The latest theory falls squarely into the latter category.

Britney posted the above photo of a cup of tea this week, and many followers took it as an indication that she'll soon be "spilling the tea" with regard to her legal battle.

We suppose it's possible -- but it's more likely that Britney will wait until the court case is settled before she shares her story with the world.