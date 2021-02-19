Britney Spears: Childhood Home SOLD by Awful Dad, #FreeBritney Fans Cry Foul!

From the Framing Britney Spears documentary to losing in court, Jamie Spears is not having a great month.

It's one thing to have public opinion against him -- he doesn't seem to mind being hated.

Losing absolute control over Britney's investments, on the other hand, seems to have been a real setback.

And #FreeBritney fans cannot help but wonder if any of this is connected to the sudden sale of Britney's childhood home.

Britney Spears in Japan

Before Britney Spears was an international superstar admired as one of the greatest performers in the world, she was just a little girl.

She grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana in a 3-bedroom, 2-and-a-half bathroom home.

Earlier this month, that house sold for a reported $275,000 -- less than some might expect, considering the fully furnished home's history.

Jamie Spears Image

Viewing it simply as a house, the Kentwood property at 14550 Greenlaw Church Road has its ups and downs.

Green striped wallpaper and 1970s-era wood paneling are enough to make most buyers cringe.

Granite countertops, a two-car garage, and a metal building studio that can be used for a variety of purposes are more of a plus.

Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack

Now, Kentwood boasts a population smaller of just over 2,000 -- smaller than my high school -- but plenty of wealthy collectors might have paid a lot.

After all, it was once the home of the legendary Britney Spears, and it's not some random gated mansion in Los Angeles that changes hands every few years.

The 2,299 square foot home was sold by Jamie Spears, her dad, and fans are scratching their heads ... and donning tinfoil hats ... over the sale.

Britney Spears Glory

Reports of the sale came out just days after Jamie's no good, very bad day in court.

Months ago, Bessemer Trust was appointed as Jamie's co-conservator by the court, pursuant to Britney's push for, if  not more autonomy for herself, less control by her father.

Bessemer Trust is a reputable company specializing in legal situations similar to this one ... and per reports, Jamie basically pitched a fit.

Britney Spears in Portrait Mode

The issue that Jamie challenged in court was that he no longer had sole control over how Britney's fortune is invested.

Fans couldn't help but notice that issue being stressed -- he wanted Bessemer Trust to have no say over Britney's investments.

Jamie has long insisted that every penny of Britney's money is accounted for, but fans immediately wondered if he was trying to hide something -- or retain some sort of perk.

Britney Spears Is in the Best Shape of Her Life

Jamie collectes a $130,000 annual salary from ... well, himself, drawn out of Britney's fortune, for being her conservator.

He also reimburses himself from her fortune for his office, and is able to collect a 1.5% fee from Britney's performances and merchandising in her Vegas residency.

Notably, Britney's attorney told the court last year that she is afraid of her father and refuses to perform any longer while he is her conservator.

Britney Spears Looks Flawless

The news that Jamie was trying to wrestle back sole control of investment powers had fans suspicious.

Some wondered if he was doing unethical things with Britney's money that could be exposed by a co-conservator.

Others suspected that his issue might take some other form, such as reaping person benefits from investing in certain ways.

Britney Spears is a Boss

So when the announcement came that Britney's fully furnished childhood home had sold for less than $300k, fans were scratching their heads.

Some wondered if Jamie was desperate for cash after his bad day in court.

Others even speculated on social media that perhaps Jamie had sold the home needlessly as some sort of twisted punishment for his daughter's fight for freedom.

Britney Spears Works Out

We here at THG cannot begin to speculate on what goes on in the mind of a man like that.

But we can note that the house was put on the market in the summer of 2020 and the date of sale was, get this, February 5 -- the day that Framing Britney Spears came out.

The timing is likely a huge coincidence. The motive? That is anyone's guess at this point.

