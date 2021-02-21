Brandi Redmond: I'm Leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas! I Choose Jesus!

Brandi Redmond has a brand new life at home.

And, now, a brand new horizon ahead of her as well.

On the professional front, that is.

Just a week after giving birth to child number-four, Redmond quoted the bible on Sunday and announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas.

“Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me,” she opened her surprising message on Instagram.

“I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul.

"I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires.”

Redmond’s statement concluded as follows:

We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more.

Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart [sic] of my journey these past few years.

I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end.

The best kind of ends are happy ending [sic] and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers.

The Texas native has been a an integral of the Real Housewives of Dallas cast since the show’s very first season.

She made negative headlines last year after a racially insensitive video of her mocking Asians resurfaced online in 2020.

The video was originally posted on her Instagram Story in 2017 and was shared by Steve Kemble - costar LeeAnn Locken‘s wedding planner - on January 1.

In the footage, Redmond can be heard heard saying, via a stereotypical accent:

“They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty."

"The reaction of people was to cancel me, that I was a horrible person, a horrible mother," Brandi said of the incident on this year's Season 5 premiere, adding of her trip to rehab.

"I went away for treatment because I was suicidal. I had so much guilt and shame. I needed help."

"I was willing to end my life, because I felt like that's what I should do," she continued on air.

"I'm extremely sorry for my actions and the pain that I caused people. I'm putting that pain back on myself because I'm ashamed."

After leaving rehab early last year, Redmond told followers in a lengthy video:

"I do have my smile back. I want you all to know that I love you. I love life. I have peace in my heart knowing God is always with me, he knows my intentions in my heart."

In response to Brandi's decision to leave the program colleague Stephanie Hollman was nothing but supportive.

“I love you so much and you deserve to be happy,” she wrote, while Kary Brittingham added:

“Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend.”

And D’Andra Simmons remarked: “Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family!”

In January 2021, meanwhile, prior to the return of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Redmond showered her loyal fans with gratitude for sticking by her.

"If you know me, I live in the moment more than most," she said.

"I have this feeling that when I get to heaven I’ll get to see a beautiful book of my life but in that book I’ll also see my mistakes, flaws, ups and downs," she wrote.

"It’ll be how I handled this journey, what I’ve learned, how I grew and what type of difference I made."

"So as I’ve shared my life with you these past five years...

"I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t and with that thank you. I love you and will continue this journey called life and sharing life with you."

"Let’s do this 2021. We are all in this together and with each other this world can and will be a better place."