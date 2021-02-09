Billy Brown Dead at 68: Alaskan Bush People Mourn Family Patriarch

As previously reported, tragedy struck the world of reality television on Sunday.

After suffering a seizure, Billy Brown died unexpectantly at the age of 68.

The awful news was confirmed by Bear Brown, one of Billy's sons and his long-time co-star on the Discovery Channel hit Alaskan Bush People.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote on his private Instagram account alongside a photo of his parents, Billy and Ami Brown.

"He was our best friend -- a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."

Concluded Bear:

"He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well.

"We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!"

Ami and Billy have been married since 1979.

Prior to his passing, Billy had dedicated himself to the recovery of his wife, who is in remission -- but who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

In the wake of this stunning and terrible development, various members of the famous Brown family have expressed their remorse on social media.

For example...

Rain Brown said she is grieving the loss of “true friend," adding of her dad:

"Not forever, but only in this world. Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers, especially my mother.

"Please hold your family tight for me. Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I’ve ever known.

"God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone."

Noah Brown shared the same message as Bear ... alongside a photo of Billy spending time with his son, Elijah, which we've published below.

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel, meanwhile, released this statement:

“We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing.

"He has been part of the @discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind.

"Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss."

After Ami's cancer diagnosis, the family permanently relocated from their homestead in rural Alaska to Washington, purchasing a 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains... so that Ami could continue to receive treatment.

This was the basis for the most recent season of Alaskan Bush People.

Billy had anchored the Discovery reality series since 2014.

He and Ami were parents to five sons and two daughters overall: Bear, Matthew, Gabriel, Joshua, Noah, Rain and Snowbird.

It remains stunning, to viewers of this program and followers of this family, that Billy died before Ami.

After months of painful radiation and chemotherapy, the latter was told she was cancer-free in late 2018.

"I was expecting great news," the mother of seven previously told People Magazine. "I could just feel it."

"The doctors were as shocked as we were," Billy added at the time.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Billy Brown.

May he rest in peace.