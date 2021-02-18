Billy Brown 911 Call Reveals Final, Desperate Moments of Alaskan Bush People Star's Life

WARNING:

The following content may be difficult for some readers to take.

It relates closely to the passing of Billy Brown and the tragic circumstances that surrounded his death.

As previously reported, the Alaskan Bush People star and family patriarch died this month at the age of 68.

The awful news was confirmed by Bear Brown, one of Billy's sons and vetreran co-star on the aforementioned Discovery Channel reality show.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote on his private Instagram account alongside a photo of his parents, Billy and Ami Brown.

Bear continued:

"He was our best friend -- a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."

Now, in a series of 911 calls obtained by The Sun, we have learned how Alaskan Bush People crew members desperately contacted authorities in an attempt to save Brown.

It's tragic to listen to.

“Hi, I have someone not breathing. I need an ambulance like, as soon as possible," says one female employee to a 911 operator on a recording, adding at the time:

"I work for them."

"Mr. Billy Brown is from the Alaskan Bush People, the show, we’re part of the production team. His son just called me."

"Bear Brown."

According to this unnamed woman, Bear called her because he couldn't get through to the police.

She was therefore calling 911 on behalf of the family members... who were with Billy when he collapsed and then rightfully went into a panic.

“I could hear them in the background telling him, ‘Wake up!’ Wake up!’” the crew member told the 911 operator of the call she had just completed with Bear.

In another call, meanwhile, a male crew member dials 911 to allso report on Billy’s seizure.

How did this second person learn of the fatal event that would claim Brown's life?

From an "audio message" he received from Bear "through Facebook."

The exact order of events here are challenging to follow and a little confusing, but the sad bottom line remains the same:

A deputy from the Washington Sheriff’s Office eventually arrived at Billy's home for an emergency medical call.

He wrote in his report that t results in an “unattended death.”

Wrote this officer in his official filing regarding the day's events:

"I was advised a 68-year-old male was reported to have been in seizure, the male had become unresponsive and had stopped breathing.

"CPR had been done on the male without success."

The officer added that “multiple people” were inside the Washington residence, including family and crew members.

The deputy then said he interviewed Billy's wife Ami and their son, Gabe.

“I spoke briefly with Amora Brown, wife of the deceased male, Billy Brown," he wrote.

"I offered condolences for her family's loss, then was able to get her and Billy's information, as well as some basic medical background on Billy."

"I spoke to Gabriel, one of Billy's sons and was able to get Billy's medications to document, I also confirmed the health issues Billy had prior to his passing."

Billy had been in and out of the hospital for years, yet his death still came as a shock to his loved ones.

“We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing," said TLC in a statement.

"He has been part of the Discovery family for years - a trailblazer, a lovely man and most definitely one of a kind.

"Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss."