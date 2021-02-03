Big Ed Brown Slams Rosemarie Vega: She Was a Waste of Time and Money!

Later this month, Big Ed Brown will be unlucky in love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

That's not much of a change, since viewers already saw him sabotage his own happiness on Before The 90 Days.

In fact, Ed still seems pretty bitter about his whole experience, even though he's the one who wronged Rosemarie Vega.

Thinking back, he's calling the whole engagement a "waste" of time and money.

"When I returned back from the Philippines [in September]," Ed recalls in an interview with Us Weekly, referring to the aftermath of his 2019 breakup.

"I really came back, like, that was just a waste of my money and a complete waste of my time," he astonishingly expresses.

"And," Ed complains, "I failed."

"Luckily, I didn’t lose my daughter," Ed acknowledges.

He then claims that it was this "which was my biggest concern."

That is a big change from his behavior on screen, particularly at the Tell All when his adult daughter began to cry over his apparent willingness to cut ties with her.

"I didn’t think about women," Ed says of his time after the breakup.

"And then," he describes, "I’m like, ‘OK, it’s been eight months.'"

Ed says that he remembers asking himself: "'Ed, are you going to get back on the horse again?’"

Big Ed shares that he actually ended up hiring a "dating coach" to help him test the waters of romance again.

But he says that dating the 23-year-old single mom had taught him a lot about himself.

Ed joked that his "biggest lesson" from the relationship was "don't tell a girl on international TV to brush your teeth." He ... should not have needed to learn that in his fifties.

But Ed then shared some more sincere reflections upon his erstwhile relationship.

“What attracted me to Rose the most was that she admired me," he observes.

"And," Ed admits, "that felt really good."

"Like after a while, when somebody looks up to you, it feels good," Ed expresses.

"But," he notes, "she opened my heart to love."

As viewers may recall, he confessed early on that he doesn't really believe in love -- but he didn't exactly tell Rose that.

“Even though it didn’t work out, I came back to San Diego, I got some retrospect on who I wanted to be," Ed affirms.

"And the most recent person that I met was unexpected," he acknowledges.

"And," Ed says, "that’s what love is."

Ed describes love: "It really just catches you off-guard, and you never know where it’s going to take you."

"You never know if it’s going to work out," he characterizes.

Ed then colorfully concludes: "Love’s a crapshoot.”

Big Ed hoped to be seen as a lovable goofball by millions of viewers. He got half of his wish, as his meme fame was born.

But ultimately, he provated to be a real villain on the season, lying to Rose about some very important things.

Those lies caught up with him in the end

That means that Ed isn't just hoping for his next shot at love.

He has to be hoping that he can have some sort of redemption arc in the eyes of viewers.

Or, failing that, distract them with his clownish antics until they forget how horribly he treated and deceived Rosemarie. And how creepily he slid into a married star's DMs.