Audrey Roloff: Gay Marriage is a Sin! (But Please Read My Blog, Gays)

Late last month, many social media users wondered whether or not Audrey Roloff's marriage was a sham.

It just seemed as if the former reality star was pouring it on pretty darn thick when it came to her union with husband Jeremy, as if she was making stories up about the couple just to sell books and make money.

Now, however, the focus has shifted away from Audrey's own marriage for a bit...

... and on to the topic of gay marriage.

How come?

Because an Audrey Roloff blog post from 2016 resurfaced over this past weekend and, in it, the ex-Little People, Big World cast member makes it as crystal clear as one possibly can:

She is strongly against gay marriage.

This is what the 29-year old wrote at the time:

"We are not claiming to be a resource for same-sex marriages. It's not something we agree with.

"Know that our content is not written to same-sex marriages, so to say that we don't offer advice for that side is accurate."

It's unknown what prompted Roloff to write such a message about five years ago, especially because Audrey has made her Christian views known for awhile now.

Heck, Jeremy once said The Bachelor didn't align with his faith and that he convinced his wife to stop watching it because "the show did violate the values and convictions we both have about love."

Therefore, come on... would anyone out there really have thought Audrey might have an open and reasonable mind when it came to same-sex relationships?

Still, the mother of two felt a need to scream this stance from the virtual rooftops in 2016.

And then she felt a need to conclude her post with an especiallly arrogant and self-serving note.

The TLC personality actually went on to say that she would still encourage LGBTQ people to read her blog.

"However, we would invite same-sex marriages to read our content, and would hope that they wouldn't see our blog for what it is against, but rather what it is for," she wrote.

Wow, huh?

Just... wow.

With what we assume was a straight face, Audrey told gay people to ignore the bigotry she just spewed in their direction and to give her website clicks and page views because it's "for" the kind of love in which she believes.

Which, again, to emphasize, is NOT their kind of love.

"For us, we are FOR opposite sex marriages that are striving to give more than average to their marriages," she added, making absolutely no sense and sounding more close-minded than ever.

"To live out the covenant of marriage every day and to center their marriage around Christ."

Thankfully, a number of observers who caught up here on Audrey's views went ahead and slammed her for them.

"Imagine thinking it's your right to 'not agree with' someone else's sexual orientation," one person wrote.

"We are FOR bigotry and exclusion," another added.

"We don’t support you at all but go ahead and buy our stuff so we can still make money off you wooooow," a third said.

Audrey also faced criticism in the past when she said she was "confused" as to why YouTube star James Charles had been announced as makeup brand CoverGirl's first CoverBoy.

She said back then that she "an issue with the brand's message."

Elsewhere, Jeremy has been trashed for retweeting an article from ultra-conservative outlet The Blaze, which alleged that gay groups were trying to destroy churches.

"The first arrow has been shot. Here is an interesting article concerning the beginning of the war," he wrote at the time.

Jeremy garnered a great deal of backlash last year after also spouting conspiracy theories about wild fires in Oregon and fraudulent elections in America.

He and Audrey seem ignorant at best, despicable and cruel and completely entitled at worst.

In the end, though, Jeremy's own brother probably has the best advice when it comes to this awful couple:

Just ignore them.