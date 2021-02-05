Armie Hammer's Ex-Girlfriend: He Threatened to Enslave Me!

Prior to this week, we wouldn't have thought that gothed-out shock rocker Marilyn Manson and Hollywood golden boy Armie Hammer would have a whole lot in common.

But now we know the truth:

It turns out both men have long, disturbing histories of grooming and mistreating much younger women.

Hammer's abusive tendencies have been making headlines for weeks now, as multiple women have come forward to level shocking allegations at the actor.

The aspect of this scandal that's attracted the most attention is the claim that Hammer fantasized about cannibalism and would subject his partners to gruesome descriptions of ways in which he'd like to literally devour them.

But while the flesh-eating fetish might set Hammer apart from your typical Hollywood abuser, most of the allegations against him are, sadly, all too familiar

The women who endured traumatic encounters with Hammer have accused him of everything from heavy drug use to posting their nude photos online without consent.

Some of the most disturbing allegations come to us courtesy of a 22-year-old college student named Paige Lorenz.

Lorenz previously accused Hammer of carving his initials into her flesh, an allegation that she supported with photographic evidence.

Now, she's posted screenshots of DMs between herself and Hammer that offer further insights into their brief and wildly imbalanced relationship.

In response to a message from Lorenz in which she stated that she was “a little nervous” she wouldn’t be able to “satisfy him," Hammer responded in a way that seems to support the allegations that he painstakingly groomed his victims.

“You are perfect. Don’t be embarrassed by anything. You feel f–king incredible and the way you fell perfectly in to a submissive space was beautiful,” he wrote.

“We are going to keep developing that. I’m going to train you and turn you in to my perfect little pet,” Hammer continued.

“F–k this just made me so hard. I will make you my perfect little slave.”

From there, Hammer informed Lorenz that he would “have to f–k” her “in the ass" in order to fully possess her.

“I need to f–k every one of your holes to fully take you,” he wrote.

Lorenz shared the DMs along with a caption reading:

“@ anyone saying I wasn’t manipulated and love crying victim."

“These latest messages are just further evidence of the reality of his dangerous proclivities and his reaction shows his blatant disregard for the women he has traumatized,” Lorenz said in a statement issued to Page Six on Thursday.

“I want to offer my continued support to the other women who have been preyed on by men and have the courage to come forward.”

Hammer has yet to respond to these latest allegations.

At this point, it appears that he's remaining silent on the advice of his legal counsel.

Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is said to be horrified by the allegations against her soon-to-be-ex, and she's likely planning to fight for full custody of the couple's two children.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.