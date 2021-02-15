Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre: 90 Day Fiance Alums Gush in Precious Valentine's Day Messages

Last year, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre left Ethiopia with their infant son.

Since then, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars have been more open about their lives on social media.

Clearly, life without production cameras following them is serving them well.

And over the weekend, they shared a sweet and steamy Valentine's Day post.

Biniyam Shibre posted a happy, loving tribute to Ariela Weinberg for Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine’s Day My Love! Avis mama!" he gushed. "I love you! You did good job for Avi!"

He also included this sweet photo of the two affectionate parents:

Ariela also had a Valentine's Day message, but hers was a little different ... because it was directed at someone else entirely.

"Before I met you I didn’t much like babies," she confessed as she began.

Ariela explained her prior dislike: "No personality and no words to express the lack thereof."

"But then I met you," she wrote to baby Avi.

"You were sweet," she remarked, "and your crying made me nervous."

Ariela confessed: "I wasn’t sure about what you thought about me."

"Then you really started growing on me," Ariela expressed to her son, "especially after the first time I heard you laugh."

She remarked: "What a personality this little guy has got! Is he mine? He’s a keeper."

"Now you sometimes get mad and shake your finger at me," Ariela described, "and you dance more like your dad."

"But I like you," Ariela wrote. "Hell, if we are being honest here, I love you. I really really love you."

"And even though you can’t talk too much now," she wrote to her son, "I see that you really really love me."

"I’m mom. It’s pretty cool," Ariela reflected.

"And since I already put it out there, you’re the best Valentine I ever had," Ariela gushed.

She expressed to her baby: "Thanks for making the world so much brighter with your cute little smile."

"I am a fan for life," Ariela raved. "Sincerely, mommy."

In the past, Ariela has expressed her hesitation about aspects of motherhood.

She almost always put her son first, looking out for his interests in advance.

At one point, she even confessed to the camera that she worried that her son might grow up to hate her.

Ariela was at one point tormented by her fears about Avi's circumcision, correctly noting that the practice is genital mutilation and violates his bodily autonomy.

She wondered if he might grow up to hate her, particularly as circumcision rates in many places -- like the United States -- plummet.

We guess that Ariela will find out in twenty years. Avi might not care, or he might hold it against her that she did it even though she knew that it was wrong. Only time will tell.

For the most part, however, Ariela did her best to make good choices for her baby, including backing out of massive noisy crowds where no baby belongs.

Her concerns for Avi's safety at times seemed on the verge of costing her her relationship.

But as you can see, Ariela and Biniyam and Avi are one happy family.