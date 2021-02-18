Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Still Together?

Kylie Jenner doesn't keep much hidden from her fans.

Anyone who follows the 23-year-old billionaire on Instagram can tell you that this is not a woman who shies away from public attention.

And her flamboyance is part of what makes Kylie one of the most popular figures anywhere on social media.

But Stormi's mom is also a remarkably savvy celeb, and she knows how to create the appearance of full disclosure, while at the same time keeping much of her personal life to herself.

It's not an easy trick to pull off, and the older members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have struggled with that balancing act over the years.

Kylie has an advantage over her sisters, however, as she grew up in the spotlight and was well prepared for the unique challenges of A-list fame.

Kim ushered in a new era of celebrity transparency, but Kylie was able to build a billion dollar brand while still maintaining a modicum of privacy.

As a result, there are major questions about her life that even the most diehard fans might not be able to answer:

For example, is Kylie still dating Travis Scott?

Now, if you're a big enough fan to be reading this, then you probably know that Kylie and Travis broke up back in 2019.

There are conflicting reports about why the couple decided to go their separate ways, with many clinging to the theory that Kylie caught Travis cheating.

Neither party has confirmed or denied that allegation, but for whatever reason, Jenner and Scott parted company about 18 months ago.

Of course, breakups are never that simple when the ladies of the Kar-Jenner clan are involved.

With the possible exception of Kendall, all of the Kard clan sisters have demonstrated difficulty with moving on from their past relationships -- or at least lingering weaknesses for their past partners.

And so, it should come as no surprise that Kylie and Travis haven't had the easiest time in their efforts to quit one another.

That's partially due to the fact that they have a daughter together.

Kylie stunned the world when she welcomed her first child after months of seclusion back in 2018.

And she and Travis have since earned praise for side-stepping many of the mistakes of young celebrity parents, a feat they've accomplished primarily by putting their daughter's happiness ahead of their own.

Kylie and Travis are said to have one of the most amicable co-parenting relationships in Hollywood, and they deserve to be commended for that.

But there's also reason to believe that they're drawn to one another for reasons that go beyond their shared love of Stormi.

As recently as October of 2020, Kylie and Travis posed for a risque photoshoot together.

Now, breaking quarantine to sweat all over one another is obviously not the sort of thing that most exes do, but Kylie and Travis are not most exes.

They obviously split on civil enough terms that they can still get together to celebrate their mutual fondness for revealing fashion.

But can they also get together for the occasional no-strings-attached hookup? Well, we wouldn't be surprised.

Does that mean they're secretly back together? Tough to say, but our guess would be they're nothing more than parents who enjoy the occasional "friends with benefits" arrangement.

And it certainly seems to be working for them ...