Anna Duggar on Sister's Marriage: At Least ONE OF US Found a Good Man!

Back in September of 2019, Anna Duggar's sister, Susanna Keller married York Bridges in a smaller version of the evangelical wedding ceremony we've seen so many times on Counting On.

But in a number of significant ways, Susanna's situation was different from any that the family had previously seen.

In fact, if Susanna were Jim Bob's daughter, he probably would have disowned her long ago.

If you've been following the extended Duggar clan for a long time, then you might recall that Susanna welcomed a baby out of wedlock back in 2012.

A few years later, she got engaged to a man named Matt Davis (below) but the relationship ended abruptly not long after.

It was only then that she met York.

The couple got engaged shortly after they met (as is the fundie way) and they got married the following year.

These days, Susanna and York are expecting their first child together, and while it may sound like a perfectly happy ending, that's not the kind of fairy tale that Jim Bob approves of.

The Duggar courtship rules forbid virtually all forms of premarital physical contact between the sexes.

And they certainly forbid full-blown premarital sex, especially when said sex results in premarital babies.

So yeah, Jim Bob is not a fan of Ol' Susanna.

But it seems that Anna Duggar still loves her sister in a totally judgment-free way.

Although we guess that's not terribly surprising.

When you're married to Josh Duggar, you don't have much room to be judgmental toward others.

Earlier this week, Susanna posted the above photo of herself and York, both of them beaming with domestic bliss.

Of course, what caught more attention than the pic was Anna's comment on it.

"Such a perfect couple!" she wrote.

As with pretty much everything that Anna does on social media, the remark raised questions about her marriage to the infamous Josh Duggar.

As you're probably aware, things between Josh and Anna aren't going terribly well at the moment.

Sure, they're not as bad as they were in the months after the world learned that Josh molested five young girls, and repeatedly tried to cheat on Anna -- but they're still not great.

Currently, Josh and his family are living in a windowless warehouse on his father's property.

Josh has been unemployed for over a year now, and those who have been monitoring his situation closely say that he rarely leaves the house.

“There's no sign of him working and he only leaves when he drives the family out in a blue minivan," one insider tells UK tabloid The Sun.

“He pulled the short straw with his living arrangements, too," the source confirms.

"His brother Joseph and his wife Kendra's log cabin is picturesque and impressive while Josh's warehouse doesn’t look like the most welcoming of places.”

Yeah, warehouses generally aren't known for their cozy qualities.

Josh had been running a used car lot, but the business shut in 2019 after it was raided by Homeland Security agents.

The reason for the raid remains unknown, but it's been confirmed that Josh's business never reopened.

"They are no longer on our property," said the owner of the property where the car lot once existed.

With all this going on, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Anna is choosing to live vicariously through her sister's marriage.