Angelina Pivarnick: I'm Finally Ready to Forget My Ruined Wedding!

For several weeks, the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (yes, that's still the official title) taunted us with the prospect of an Angelina Pivarnick vs. JWoww showdown.

Last week, it finally happened and - well, it felt a little anti-climactic.

Angelina was pissed about the now-infamous bridesmaids' speech at her wedding for like a year, and when she finally got a chance to confront the ringleader, nothing happened.

And Dr. Drew, obviously, was on hand to make sure nothing happened.

It's nice that the ladies handled the situation so maturely, of course.

But let's be real here: It didn't make for very compelling television.

Anyway, with that "drama" out of the way, it's time for the guido gang to finish off this season with some memorable good times.

The Seaside Heights hooligans might not fight like they used to, but fortunately, they can still deliver the laughs - especially when Uncle Nino is around.

Yes, Vinny called in his favorite drunkle to officiate Angelina's wedding redo, and his long overdue cameo had us thinking that it's time for a Nino spinoff.

Maybe a wine-tasting show called Pinot With Nino. Make it happen, MTV!

"I have no Covid. I got things the doctors don't even know about yet," Nino joked to Vinny over the phone prior to his arrival in Vegas.

"It can't be any worse than the original wedding," Pauly observed.

He's got a point there. We all watched and cringed, after all.

Angelina's first wedding was such an unmitigated disaster that it forever altered the course of the Jersey Shore franchise.

The backlash from the bridesmaids speech was so severe that it drove Snooki to quit the show that made her famous.

Perhaps the rest of the cast was motivated by the feeling that a redo for Angelina might lead to a return to normalcy.

"I don't know if it's a good idea for anyone to do speeches at this redo," Lauren advised at one point.

Putting it even more plainly, the sage elder statesman Nino said:

"We're gonna redo this f--king wedding."

Sounds like a plan!

With that, it was on to the ceremony. And what a ceremony it was.

For some reason, Vinny was chosen to escort Angelina to the altar.

We would think that being walked down the aisle by a guy she hooked up, and who routinely mocks her appearance and behavior, with might be a bit awkward for Ange, but apparently she was cool with it.

Nino had some sort of book in his hands, but he was way too hammered to read out of it, which is probably for the best.

Watching him drunkenly improv a wedding ceremony was epic.

Cutting right to the chase, he implored both Angelina and Chris Larangeira to tell the other one "why you're doing this."

"Oh, because I love him. Chris is my best friend," Angelina said.

Apparently, that was good enough for Nino, who was probably having a hard time not falling over in a heap by this point.

"With the power of Jersey Shore and Jesus Christ, I now pronounce you husband and wife. Big f---ing hug and kiss," he said.

And with that, the Larangeiras were wed for a second time.

Of course, that doesn't mean the wedding is over.

As The Situation pointed out, the ceremony went smoothly at Angelina's first wedding - it was the reception where things got messy.

And for some reason, Vinny is planning to give a speech at the redo. Let's just say we could be in for one hell of an encore.

We're gonna be honest with you here at THG: We're partially hoping the Funfetti wedding cake hits the fan next week.

So to speak.