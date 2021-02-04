Angela Deem Flaunts Weight Loss in First Full Body Photo Since Surgery!

One of 90 Day Fiance's most polarizing stars is the larger-than-life Angela Deem.

When we say larger-than-life, we mean her personality. On the physical side, she has actually been shrinking.

Now, months after her weight loss surgery, fans have been treated to their first-ever look at her new, slim figure.

Love her or dislike her, Angela looks incredible! Take a look.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, 90 Day Fiance blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared a photo on Instagram.

The posted image, featuring the blogger's watermark, shows Angela standing between two others.

She is looking remarkably more slender than viewers are accustomed to seeing.

"Angela is slaying," a commenter praised.

Another raved: "looking good Angela and I love you miss seeing you, you're the greatest."

We are sure that when Angela does her more official debut at some point in the future, she will be thrilled by the outpouring of support.

Angela announced her plans to undergo weight loss surgery at the Tell All in 2020.

At the time, Michael voiced his objections, very correctly citing the dangers that such surgeries entail.

He is absolutely right, of course. He also assured her that he loves her just the way that she is, and that she does not need to change.

But Angela was adamant upon getting the surgery done anyway.

It is believed that she is sharing so little of herself either because she views her journey as ongoing, a "work in progress," or due to an NDA.

Reality stardom sometimes means having to wait months before you officially share or debut just about anything.

Naturally, some social media users have quipped that Angela may soon have to get a purse in which to store her phone, cigarettes, and various other odds and ends.

In fact, followers have speculated that she may have undergone a breast lift.

We of course hope that Angela has quit smoking, especially since she has been seen smoking in disrespectful circumstances -- inside cars and houses, no matter who is present.

Not everyone's reaction to Angela's new, slender photo has been positive ... and it has nothing to do with weight loss.

Perhaps the best Instagram comment below her slender photo was "no masks, just vibes."

That piece of delightful shade reminds us all that this is a pandemic, and wandering around maskless puts others in danger.

Angela and Michael were married just a little over a year ago. They have spent almost all of their married life separated by an entire ocean.

Ironically, it was Angela's favorite politician, disgraced now-former president Donald Trump, who enacted a Islamophobic travel ban on Nigeria just days after their nuptials.

Though this negatively impacted thousands, many fans have trouble feeling sorry for Angela and Michael, since they were so outspoken about Trump.

After the Inauguration, President Joe Biden immediately began working to undo much of the harm dealt by the white nationalist wannabe fascist whom he replaced.

Part of that meant signaling the end of the bigoted travel ban.

President Biden noted his intention to strengthen screening through information sharing with other governments rather than allowing racists, xenophobes, and other bigots to set policy.

This could be great news for Michael and Angela!

But though Angela's photo seems to suggest that she is unconcerned about the pandemic, it is still a factor when it comes to international travel and immigration.

Many fans hope to see these two reunited soon. Others worry that Angela, at any size, is too toxic and verbally abusive and fear what Michael's life may become.