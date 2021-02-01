Andrew Glennon: Amber Portwood NEVER Sees Her Son!

These days, Amber Portwood is once again feuding with Gary Shirley, the father of her eldest child.

Amber is pretty much mad at everyone all the time, so it's no surprise when one of her old beefs flares up again.

But it's worth noting that Amber and Gary actually managed to get along for several years prior to their latest spat.

The same can't be said for Amber and Andrew Glennon.

Yes, if ruining lives is Amber's art form, then Andrew might be her masterpiece.

The former couple met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, where he was working as a producer, and she was making a half-assed attempt at improving her relationship with Matt Baier.

Cut to a few months later, and Andrew has abandoned his promising career and moved to Indiana to be with Amber, who was pregnant with his child.

Shortly thereafter, Amber attacked Andrew with a machete while he was holding their kid, and it's been all downhill ever since.

Thankfully, these two mostly keep their distance from one another these days.

Because of little baby James, they'll never be able to completely cut ties ... but that's not keeping Amber from trying!

Amber recently got a restraining order against Andrew after telling a judge that Glennon has been interfering with her right to visit her son.

Andrew quickly fired back with a claim that Amber cancels her visitation appointments more often than she keeps them.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Glennon informed the judge that Portwood canceled her visits with James six times in the month of October.

Her excuses ranged from “poor weather" to her dog being sick.

In December, Amber canceled five times, citing a conflicting appointment, and once again claiming that weather prevented her from leaving the house.

In addition to his claims about the cancelations, Andrew has also introduced into evidence transcripts from a text conversation in which Amber responds to news that James isn't feeling well.

“I’m not understanding,” she wrote. “He’s sick last night and sick this morning however within a couple hours he’s completely fine? I’m going to call the pediatrician because something doesn’t seem right to me. Doesn’t make sense.

“Talked to 2 nurses and gave them all info you relayed to me… One said to probably wait and have him checked up,” Amber later told Andrew.

“Said that even if he’s running around he can still be sick. One said to probably let him rest today however please make sure to get ahold of his pediatrician soon or I can… just let me know so I can see him and make sure everything is okay.”

Andrew responded by assuring Amber that he knows “how to care for this child.”

When Amber defended herself by claiming that she was only inquiring for the sake of "James' health," Glennon was quick to clap back:

“ … No need to waste your time asking strangers about things you know nothing about,” he texted.

“I’m not sure what I don’t know nothing about when it comes to James… Just trying to keep him healthy,” Amber argued.

“Please speak to me in a respectful way when it comes to our child. Thank you," she added.

"I got this, as usual," Andrew replied.

Amber is now requesting that Andrew be “held in contempt of court," a motion that could potentially result in jail time for Andrew.

As The Ashley reports, Glennon and Portwood have a court date on February 16.

Amber has already filed for a "motion to strike," meaning that she's looking to have certain evidence removed from the record.