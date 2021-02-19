Amelia Hamlin: Scott Disick Is Gonna Make Me an A-List Model!

When we first learned that Scott Disick was hooking up with Amelia Hamlin, we hoped that they were both interested in nothing more than a casual fling.

After all, Scott is 37, and Amelia is just 19 -- something about is just not right.

Sure, there's nothing illegal about their relationship, but it does bring to mind certain unpleasant phrases, such as "grooming" and "power imbalance."

Unfortunately, it now looks as though Scott and Amelia are officially dating.

That's bad news for pretty much everyone, especially Amelia's parents.

Hamlin is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

Insiders say Rinna is not happy that Amelia is dating Scott, and it's easy to see why.

At one point, Scott was a well-known reality star, but these days, a common question on Amelia's Instagram page is "what does Scott Disick do?"

That's a tough question to answer, but the fact remains that Scott is still rich, and still wildly popular on Instagram.

That set of circumstances makes it a little easier to answer the other most common question on Amelia's comment sections:

Namely, what does she see in Scott?

We're not trying to psychoanalyze the girl, especially since she's already receiving plenty of negative attention online these days (more on that later).

But it seems unlikely that she would be super interested in Scott if he were just some random father of three with a long history of substance abuse who's old enough to be her dad.

The deal is somewhat sweetened by the fact that Scott is famous enough to do wonders for Amelia's fledgling modeling career.

And it seems she's already reaping the benefits of hooking up with a guy who's well known in the right circles.

Earlier this week, Amelia landed the biggest modeling contract of her career.

She's now one of the faces of a new campaign by Banana Republic.

In her Instagram post announcing the partnership, Amelia shared some of her thoughts regarding self-acceptance and body positivity.

"I've never loved being in my own skin more. And I'm so proud of me and I don't judge myself anymore for the flaws that I might come across," she told her followers.

"I can finally say that I feel comfortable in my own skin."

Clearly, Amelia is enjoying peak confidence these days, and that might be at least partially due to her relationship with Scott.

Unfortunately, the commenters on her latest post were quick to throw shade at Hamlin's current situation:

"Were they also responsible for ur creepy 40 yr old bf’s embarrassing blond dye job?" one commenter asked.

"What’s it like dating someone old enough to be your dad and that’s slept with 10,000 women... must make you feel pretty special!?" another asked.

And, of course, there were those who decided to engage in some old-fashioned slut-shaming, even though Amelia is fully clothed in these pics:

"Beautiful. So much better than your bikini sexcapade photo shoots!" wrote one such judgmental stranger.

It looks like Amelia is experiencing both the ups and downs and dating a guy with 24 million Instagram followers.

Hopefully she gets what she's looking for out of this situation -- we're all for a relationship where the younger woman takes advantage of the older guy!