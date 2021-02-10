Alyssa Bates Welcomes 4th Child! It's an Adorable Girl!

Stop us if you've heard this before... about three times before, to be exact.

But that doesn't make it any less exciting, so here we go:

Alyssa Bates Webster is a mother once again!

The Bringing Up Bates star and husband John Webster welcomed their fourth child together early Tuesday, a daughter named Maci Jo Webster, who weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18 inches in length at birth.

Little Maci joins big sisters Zoey Joy, 2, Lexi Mae, 4, and Allie Jane, 5.

"We couldn't be happier or more thankful to add a fourth little girl to our family," the couple told People Magazine.

"Maci Jo is perfect in every way and we can't wait to see the girls reactions to meeting her for the first time."

Alyssa broke her pregnancy news in August, telling the world back then:

“We’re so excited to add one more little one to our family.

"After having some health scares and wondering if we would be able to have more children, God gave us a little surprise blessing. One we are grateful for daily!

"We cannot wait to meet our little one arriving in February. Mommy votes girl and daddy votes boy. We will soon see which it will be.

"Either way we are happy and very thankful! We can’t wait to be a family of SIX!"

Now, after greeting their newest addition, the parents of four said:

"We praise God for a healthy labor and delivery and are very grateful Mommy and Baby are both doing well!

"We are enjoying these precious moments together!"

John and Alyssa got married on May 24, 2014.

They star alongside the latter's many family members on Bringing Up Bates, which airs on something called UPtv and which is basically like 19 Kids and Counting, as it centers on Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their numerous kids.

For this couple's six-year wedding anniversary, John posted a touching tribute to his wife, saying she is "perfect" for him and "completes me in every way," adding:

"[She] challenges me to be a stronger Christian, encourages me when I get discouraged, and forgives me when I let my pride take over."

Added John at the time:

"She gives everything for the girls and I and expects nothing in return.

"She is strong and firm in what she believes but yet kind and compassionate. Alyssa is my best friend, my most trusted companion, and the love of my life!"

The Bringing Up Bates -- A Look Back special airs on UPtv Thursday, February 11, at 9/8c.