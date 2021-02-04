Alexa Curtin, Real Housewives of Orange County Alum, Sentenced to 68 Days in Jail

Alexa Curtin is headed to the slammer.

The daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin, who made many appearances herself on the beloved Bravo franchise, has been sentenced to 68 days in jail.

This punishment came down after the 28-year old pleaded guilty to numerous criminal charges.

According to legal papers (obtained by The Blast), Curtin pleaded guilty to the following several days ago:

Possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia.

Driving under the influence.

Driving without a valid license.

Vandalism.

Petty theft.

In addition to the time behind bars, Curtin was sentenced to three years of informal probation... three months in a first offender alcohol program ... and restitutions for damages.

We last wrote about Curtin two years ago after she was arrested for possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

In all, the troubled former reality star had five separate criminal cases pending and was sentenced in four, with one case being thrown out, also according to The Blast.

She was last arrested on January 8, 2021.

We don't know the basis for that booking.

However, Curtin was charged with driving under the influence in April 2018; and with possession of drug paraphernalia that February, after police found items allegedly used to smoke heroin.

She was previously charged with a pair of misdemeanors -- possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia -- after being allegedly caught with drugs in her car in June of 2016.

Two years later, Curtin spent four days in jail and was taken to court to enter a plea for a variety of separate criminal cases filed against her:

For possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. Vandalism. Petty theft. Driving under the influence of a drug.

Indeed, it's been a wild and dangerrous journey for Alex.. for quite awhile now.

As cited above, Alexa is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lynne Curtin, who was a regular on the Bravo series on Seasons 4 and 5, and as friend of the cast on Season 6.

In July 2019, Alexa was arrested on warrants related to missing court hearings and spent several days in jail.

She was released after posting $65,000 bond... and then arrested once more a week after her release.

We sincerely hope Alexa Curtin gets the help she so desperately appears to need.