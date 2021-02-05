Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy: Why is J. Lo's Fiance Sliding Into Southern Charm Star's DMs??

You couldn't dream up a celebrity couple more perfect for one another than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

They're both New York-born icons of Latino descent who are so famous that the entire world knows them by just three or four letters.

Unfortunately, A-Rod doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to fidelity -- and J-Lo doesn't strike as one to tolerate a cheater.

Perhaps Jenny From the Block thought she could be the one to change him.

Or maybe she figured offering color commentary on 4,000 baseball games a year would keep him too busy to have an affair.

Whatever the case, if reality star Madison LeCroy is telling the truth, it seems that Alex has not yet learned how to keep his rod in his pinstriped pants.

Madison is one of the stars of Bravo's Southern Charm, which is an answer to the question -- what would happen if you re-cast a Tennessee Williams play with sex offenders and alcoholics and then televised it on basic cable?

In other words, it's a lot of fun, but in a horrible way.

Anyway, for several weeks now, rumors that LeCroy went beyond third base with A-Rod have been spreading like wildfire on social media.

LeCroy denies making any contact with the Yankee legend's bat and balls, but she admits that she FaceTimed with Rodriguez without his fiancee's knowledge.

As though her story wasn't hard enough to believe already, Madison also admits to carrying on an "emotional affair" with A-Rod.

Unless she's referring to the fact that she got emotional after realizing her affair was about to make her 10,000 times more famous, we're not buying it.

The messiness began when Madison was accused of sleeping with “a very famous … ex-MLB player” during the Southern Charm reunion last month.

The name was bleeped out, and for a few weeks, we had fun imagining Madison hooking up with some of the MLB's most bonkers-looking former stars (Rollie Fingers? Peter Rose? The ghost of the late, great Yogi Berra?!)

But eventually A-Rod's name surfaced, and Madison confirmed the affair without actually confirming the affair.

“[We’ve] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance,” LeCroy told Page Six this week.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she continued.

“[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

LeCroy went on to claim that her contact with Rodriguez was sporadic and innocent, and that J-Lo has nothing to worry about.

“It was like a game of telephone. All this stuff was a year ago [but] it’s being aired now," she said.

“I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this,” LeCroy explained.

Well, unless Madison has "getting her ass kicked by a 51-year-old pop icon" on her bucket list, she better hope Jennifer is a lot more gullible than we are.

As for J-Lo and A-Rod, insiders say they're still going strong in spite of recent interference from some Z-lister who was born in the freakin' '90s.

“Alex and Jennifer are very happy. They’re together and building a house in Miami Beach,” an insider tells Page Six.

Sounds nice! Although we wouldn't be surprised if Jen sends Alex's ass back north after finding out he's messing with a girl from a show called Southern Charm!