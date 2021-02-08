Aaron Rodgers: Engaged! Probably to Shailene Woodley!

This most recent NFL season did not end the way Aaron Rodgers wanted it to end.

The quarterback's Green Bay Packers were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

Rodgers was named the league's Most Valuable Player just days later, at least, and he dropped a romantic bombshell during his acceptance speech:

The All-Pro now has a Most Valuable Person in his life.

Which is to say... Rodgers is engaged!

Said the 37-year old in a televised message:

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season.

'I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career."

Wait, what was that?

"So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field," continued the future Hall of Famer.

"Off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team.”

He then listed a bunch of people before shouting out “my fiancée.”

Rodgers did not name this special person, however.

He simply concluded:

“There’s so many more people I’m thankful for.

"Just encourage people to read books, to meditate, speak things to life, manifest the desires of your heart, question everything and spread love and positivity.”

Most Internet observers assume that Rodgers was referring to Shailene Woodley above.

As it turns out, football star and the actress have been together for many months now.

We don't know exactly when they first hooked up, but insiders said just last week that the two have been an item since at least the late summer/early fall.

To be clear, neither the Packers signal-caller nor the Big Little Lies cast member has commented on their romance yet, let alone their likely engagement.

However...

“Aaron and Shailene are dating!” a source recently Us Weekly

“They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic.

"The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

Rodgers, for his impressive part, previously dated Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick.

Woodly, meanwhile, was with Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola prior to her relationship with Rodgers.

It was serious, too, considering Woodly told Bustle in April 2020 that she and this other athlete “were very much on the road to marriage and children."

But then she realized she “was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit. I couldn’t be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn’t fully love myself.”

Now, though? She appears to fully love Aaron Rodgers.

So, yes, Tom Brady may have won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday and Rodgers may be stuck with just one title.

But at least the latter gets to go home and snuggle with someone as pretty and talented as Shailene Woodley, while Brady is stuck going home to... [checks notes]...

... Gisele Bundchen?

Oh, come on now!