90 Day Fiance Fans: Is Season 8 Totally Fake?

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Yara and Jovi learn that they will become parents, Brandon strive for independence, and Amira's dad learn of her detention.

But some fans aren't convinced that any of this was legit.

Were these scenes scripted? Staged? Overly meddled with by production?

Let's take a look at what fans are saying, and whether or not they've expodes some 90 Day Fraudulence.

First up, fans think that Amira Lollysa and Andrew Kenton's story doesn't quite add up.

Oh, don't get us wrong -- they totally believe that Andrew is a selfish weirdo who vacationed by himself for days during the pandemic.

But it's Amira's dad about whom they have questions.

During the scene where Amira's Egyptian-born father's dialogue didn't quite match viewers' expectations.

"First off, as an Arab man, I can assure you that I have never heard another Arab man ever go 'omg yes omg,'" one fan commented on social media.

The fan explained: "It’s not the lingo of his age range and it was so damn obvious he was butchering the scene."

A second relationship that has people raising their eyebrows is one of this season's most-discussed couples: Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren.

Specifically, fans observed some apparent visual discrepencies in the pregnancy tests as Yara was forced to take multiple ones.

They noticed the brand of one test seem to change while Yara held it.

Some fans took it further, wondering if the production had asked Jovi or one of themselves to urinate on one themselves to produce a negative result.

The goal would be to give Yara false negatives and create tension.

That would certainly spice up the drama for viewers a little, even if Jovi would know better.

Finally, this season's breakout stars have been Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina and Brandon's toxic, controlling parents.

On Episode 9, Brandon confronted his parents for what may be the first time in his life.

Though he didn't exactly display courage -- he immediately threw his fiancee under the bus and then started to compromise with them because he's had a lifetime of brainwashing -- they reached an agreement.

During the argument, Betty Gibbs wept over how she wasn't "gaining a daughter" but "losing a son" ... which was overly dramatic nonsense.

He's a 27-year-old man who just wanted to move out of their disrespectful home and live with his fiancee in peace.

But when Brandon told Julia about the compromise, something about her response caught people's attentions.

Julia asked Brandon, straight-up, if the conversation had gone well. Brandon, lying to her once again, said that it had.

Clearly not believing this, Julia asked Brandon if she'd said something about her "taking her baby boy" away. Brandon said no.

Viewers felt that Julia's words were so close to Betty's that perhaps Julia had seen the footage or even that she and Betty had both been reading from scripts.

In case you were not aware, 90 Day Fiance is not scripted.

Sometimes, people use the term "scripted" to just mean that there were production shenanigans, but as long as words mean things, no, it's not scripted.

Producers ask questions, ask stars to repeat themselves, or even prompt the people they're filming to bring up topics or ask questions themselves -- but that's a far cry from a script.

Now, 90 Day Fiance producers sometimes meddle extensively with the cast ... but only if they need more drama than they already have.

Sometimes, this means scheduling a group activity, just to take a break from filming in the same house, or asking for another take of what was a very real dramatic moment.

Rarely, it extends beyond the reenactments ... with producers feeding someone a line that they know will cause problems and get a reaction from viewers.

So, is Amira and Andrew's story fake? No ... but that doesn't mean that production didn't "help" her dad.

When Amira's father is speaking to Andrew, for example, it seems likely that production gave him a little help.

Also, any time that someone gets news via text or otherwise while being filmed for reality TV, the odds are pretty good that they saw it hours earlier but filmed themselves learning it "for the first time."

How about Yara and Jovi? What's up with the brand-changing pregnancy test?

Well ... they may have filmed over several hours that day, but we only get a few minutes of footage.

This one's not on producers or camera people -- and is probably simply explained by editing. They edited two or more conversations into one, and sometimes what's in Yara's hand might change.

As for Julia and Brandon, we're sorry to burst anyone's bubble, but ... based upon every single report, the Gibbs family is exactly as they appear on screen.

Normally, fans are disappointed to learn that something is fake. But in rare cases, they hope that what they're seeing is total fakery.

But apparently, everything about the Gibbs family -- from Betty and Ron's clinginess, Brandon's resigned obedience, and Betty's need for control is the real deal.

So, was Julia given a sneak preview of Betty's absurd reaction to her 27-year-old son's plans to live on his own? Maybe.

But that's not necessarily the case. Occam's Razor suggests a simpler explanation: Julia had lived for weeks in that madwoman's house, and could guess her reaction.

I mean, the rest of us sure did.