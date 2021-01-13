Zach and Jeremy Roloff: Why Do Fans Think They Hate Each Other?

A bunch of Little People, Big World viewers out there think they've spotted a huge problem.

They think there's a riff between Roloff family members.

For once, however, they are NOT referring to Audrey Roloff and her in-laws.

A few weeks ago, Amy Roloff shared the photo down below on her official Instagram account.

As you can see, it featured the mother of four spending part of her holiday season with Jeremy, Audrey and their two precious kids.

"I’m thankful I got to spend a day with @jeremyroloff and @audreyroloff and family and then @toriroloff and @zroloff07 and see my grand kids Ember and Bode and Jackson and Lilah," wrote Amy as a caption to the image.

"Christmas is filled with Hope, Love, Joy and expectations. I’m thankful my expectations is about Jesus and family. It’s a Merry Christmas."

It's a nice photo and those are very nice sentiments.

However, many observers have noted that Zach Roloff and his immediate family were not included in the celebration.

Not only that... but a scroll through Zach's social media feed does not reveal any recent photos of him with his brother.

A scroll through Jeremy's social media feed does not reveal any recent photos of him with his brother, either.

To be clear, neither sibling has said a cross word about the other.

If there's any hostility between Zach and Jeremy, they've kept it private.

Questions, though, still linger, considering the two often take to Instagram and often share tidbits about their lives.

Without really mentioning the brother who lives very close by in any capacity at all.

“Why are Zachary and Jeremy NEVER together???” one fan wondered online this month, elaborating on a theoretical feud as follows;

“They each post stories of spending time with friends etc so COVID IS NOT the reason your twin sons are never together!!”

“Why are Jeremy and Zach never together anymore with their families … haven’t seen a picture of them in many months,” another wrote, whille a third chimed in with:

"So sad the boys have had a falling out."

Jeremy quit Little People, Big World in 2018.

He's clearly distanced himself a bit from his family in the two-plus years since, while perhaps jumping farther and farther down certain Internet rabbit holes.

Of late, Jeremy and Jacob Roloff have clashed over their competing political views.

Jacob, for example, has come right out and trashed Jeremy as a dangerous conspiracy theorist.

Zach would never say such a thing.

So, why might he and Jeremy be at a crossroads?

On the previous season of Little People, Big World, Zach surprised his parents by saying he may want to take over Amy’s side of Roloff Farms someday.

“One thing Tori and me talked about, we’ve talked about maybe we can move in here,” Zach said on the show.

“Maybe we can be the ones that take over the farm, buy the place.”

The news stunned Amy because she always assumed it would be Jeremy taking over the property.

“I didn’t know he was thinking about that,” Amy admitted to the cameras.

“And I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time.

"It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property, I think.”

This may therefore explain it.

Jeremy and Zach may both have designs on running their family farm down the line.

Could they do it together? Perhaps.

But that would involve the siiblings actually spending time together and talking about it first.

They don't appear to be doing so these days.