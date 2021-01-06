Yara Zaya Accidentally Leaks 90 Day Fiance Spoiler: I Had Jovi's Baby!

If you have kept up with our 90 Day Fiance coverage, you know how Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren's story ends.

In fact, we even know why Yara married Jovi.

Now, she has accidentally spoiled another part of their story.

Congratulations are in order!

We already know a lot about which Season 8 couples are still together.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are among the most transparent couples, but that's not their fault.

Marriage certificates leave a trail.

We know that they tied the knot in Vegas, just as Yara wished, in February of 2020.

This means that they didn't cave to Jovi's mother's desire for them to hold a huge wedding.

It also means that they were able to have their ceremony before the COVID-19 pandemic swept across North America.

Statistically, most 90 Day Fiance stars -- referring strictly to the original show and not its spinoffs -- do walk down the aisle.

We'd love to wax romantic about the cause of this, but it's simple.

The K-1 visa process is expensive, costing a couple thousand dollars. You don't go through all of this unless you're really sure.

So despite their multiple issues, it's not technically a surprise that Jovi and Yara got married.

Do they appear to be total opposites to a point of being wildly incompatible? Yes.

But we all know how easily the show can deceive viewers, in some cases with editing, in others by re-recording the same scenes until they get what they're looking for.

What is a surprise is that these two already have a child.

It was reported before but not confirmed that Jovi and Yara had welcomed a baby girl.

But now, we know, even though these two are still abiding carefully by their NDA.

Cyber-sleuths got a hold of Yara's baby gift registry.

On it, she had wishlisted items specifically for a baby girl.

Additionally, the expected due date was listed as September 10.

As if that were not enough, however, Yara also dropped some inadvertent hints on Instagram.

For example, some fans spotted a third stocking hanging up in one photo.

Additionally, Yara and Jovi's tree included many stylish ornaments ... but also one single baby ornament. Cute!

Obviously, there is only so much that a reality star can do to balance engaging with fans on social media with not spoiling their lives.

TLC has been seen to allow leeway for some stars whose endings are spoiled by circumstances beyond their control.

Honestly, we're just happy to see that Yara and Jovi get along better than their reality TV footage -- and sometimes social media activity -- would seem to indicate.

When Yara and Jovi first began dating, things weren't that serious ... until Yara discovered that she was pregnant.

That changed their plans. Then, they grieved together when Yara suffered a miscarriage.

Recently on the show, Yara expressed how traumatic that was for her -- and how hurt she still felt that Jovi had returned to work as they were both still mourning.

So this isn't just their first child as a couple -- their precious baby girl is also a rainbow baby.

We look forward to the end of the season, when Yara and Jovi will be able to show off their precious princess.

We just hope that she inherits her mother's taste and sense of self-love.