Worst Cooks in America Pulled in Wake of Champion's Child Murder Charge

Worst Cooks in America has been pulled from all networks and streaming services after its most recent winner was charged with the murder of her own adoped daughter.

Yes, tragically, you read that sentence correctly.

This is one of the most gruesome celebrity gossip stories we've ever come across.

Last Tuesday, Ariel Robinson and her husband, Jerry, were charged with homicide by child abuse and taken into custody at Greenville County Detention Center in South Carolina without bond.

Police have said they responded to an address along Sellwood Circle the previous Thursday afternoon after receiving a call about an unresponsive juvenile victim ... who was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

This victim was then identified as Victoria Rose Smith.

The three-year old had been living with the Robinsons as a foster child, with Ariel confirming in December that she had either adopted the toddler or was making plans to do so.

Robinson, a former middle school teacher and aspiring comedian, was Season 20 of Worst Cooks in America last August.

She took home a $25,000 prize at the time and said on air, in response to the victory:

“I wanted to win this so much for [my family], to give them a better life and things they never even imagined.

"This is going to change our lives forever.”

Just a few weeks after Robinson shared a photograph of herself, her husband and their adopted kids... Victoria, pictured below, died of several blunt force injuries, a medical examination has revealed.

The Food Network has since scrubbed all content related to Season 20 of the show, although executives are yet to comment on this tragedy.

The competition was filmed in February 2020 and aired last year.

The content for Season 20 is not available on the Food Network’s Discovery+, Hulu or YouTube page -- but episode summaries are still available on the official website.

The reality competition -- hosted last season by series mainstay Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli -- challenges 16 self-proclaimed terrible amateur chefs to undergo a cooking “bootcamp” to improve their culinary skills.

Each season, the winner takes home $25,000.

The latest season of the program premiered on January 3 and new episodes are currently airing each week.

According to Deadline, Ariel and her husband added three foster children to their family in March of 2020, following the taping of her season.

TMZ, meanwhile, has obtained footage of Ariel performing a stand-up routine in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 2019.

At one point in the set, the alleged murderer talks about trying to adopt a daughter ... explaining that a social worker came to her home to make sure she would be a fit mother.

As Robinson recounts the story, she brings up two kids of hers, an eight-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, both of whom wanted a little sister.

She jokes that she should have locked them in cages because they were acting wild.

She then quips that she turned around during this social worker interaction and pointed upstairs and said:

"Shut up before I come in there and punch in your throat!"

LOL? We guess?

Except not at all, especially in light of what Robinson has now allegedly done.

We'll conclude here with a tribute to Victoria.

“She was sweet as could possibly be, so it makes no sense how somebody could hurt her in any kind of way,” said Alan West to a local ABC affiliate last week.

West said his aunt was the baby’s foster mother for nearly a year before she went to live with the Robinson family.

May the three-year old rest in peace.