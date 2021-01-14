Wendy Williams Shares Sexual Assault Story with the World

Wendy Williams has opened up about something very personal and extremely painful.

She did so this week ahead of the upcoming Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, which will chronicle some of the talk show host's most challenging times...

... including her struggles with substance abuse and her divorce from longtime husband Kevin Hunter.

It will also touch on a sensitive topic that Williams has never before talked about:

Her rape at the hands of late R&B singer Sherrick, an artist from the 1980s.

During a panel promoting the movie on Tuesday, January 12, Williams told reporters that she met Sherrick during an interview.

And? From there?

"He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes," Williams told the journalists on hand.

"He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me -- I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night."

Williams didn't mince any words about what happened next.

"And before the party, I was date raped by him," she said.

Williams also shared during this discussion she was also sexually assaulted when she was in college.

"Those types of things happen to girls all the time," Williams added.

"And they've been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too."

Wendy Williams: The Movie will feature Ciera Payton in the role Williams, with Morocco Omari portraying Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

The couple's 2019 split came after Hunter, Williams' husband of over 20 years, fathered a child with his mistress.

Shortly afterward, Williams appeared to fall off the wagon and reportedly attempted suicide.

It's been quite the journey for Wendy, especially when it comes to her complicated and contentious relationship with Hunter.

But life is a learning experience, right?

Or perhaps it should be.

"The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that," Wendy said this week, adding:

"I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married."

Elsewhere, Williams admitted when speaking to Extra that she's still in contact with Hunter.

Sort of.

"He calls from time to time… I don't block his number, though, he's my son's father," she told Billy Bush on Thursday, adding that Hunter "came to my mother's funeral" late last year.

Overall, meanwhile?

"I like who I am, so I have no regrets," Williams says.