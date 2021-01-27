Wendy Williams: My Husband Cheated on Me All the Time! And I Knew It!

Wendy Williams is finally spilling all the tea on her failed marriage.

And she's finally telling the whole world about how badly Kevin Hunter burned her.

As you may recall, Hunter's mistress gave birth to her love child just under two years ago.

Several months later, Williams filed for divorce, making the occasional comment about how much Hunter sucks... but never really coming clean about the extent of his infidelity.

Until now.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the talk show host said her ex-husband was a "serial" cheater and said she knew about his affairs "almost since the beginning" of their 25-year romance.

"We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years," she said. "I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years."

We should note here that Hunter worked as a producer on his former wife's popular talk show.

The ex-couple's personal life was very much intertwined with their professional lives, which may explain why Williams chose to ignore the awful way she was being treated at home.

Continued Wendy in this new interview;

"And that has nothing to do with him having this baby, or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage.

"I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat."

Williams filed for divorce from her longtime husband in April 2019.

The two share a 20-year old son, also named Kevin, and Wendy told Cagle that she thinks her ex would use the money he earned from the pair's talk show to "wine and dine" other women.

"The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became -- he used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs," she said.

"This girl wasn't the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby."

Wendy first discovered her husband's infidelity while she was pregnant, over two decades ago.

“I plotted to divorce Kevin and I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side. And it all worked," she says now.

"And when I say I sacrifice of myself, Kevin’s an only child.

'You know, oftentimes when children have other children, siblings in the household, they can be their own clique while mom and dad are fighting, or at least they have each other through a divorce process.

"Our son has nobody, to add to that, we were suburban people living in Livingston, New Jersey."

In other words?

Williams purposely did not bring another one of Kevin Hunter's kids into the world.

Hunter and Williams' relationship is a major storyline of the star's upcoming Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, as well as the documentary set to air directly following the film's premiere on Saturday.

We have no idea why anyone would be interested in watching this.

Hunter, for his part, apologized for his nefarious, dishonest actions in the spring of 2019.

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams," he said shortly after the divorce filing.

"At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”

Added Hunter in his mea culpa, essentially admitting to his affair and also his baby out of wedlock:

I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.

I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.

No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.

I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.