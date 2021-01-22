Victoria Larson: See The Bachelor Villain's Shocking Mug Shot!

Over the course of her brief run thus far on The Bachelor, Victoria Larson has had quite a few run-ins with the other women competing for the affections of Matt James.

But here's the thing, segue-wise:

Larson also once had a serious run-in with the law.

We learned this week that Larson was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida back in 2012 for stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise from a local Publix grocery store, according to arrest reports that have been made public.

Per these same documents:

A witness saw Larson place items in a reusable shopping bag inside her shopping cart.

However, when she went to pay at self-checkout... she didn't scan the items in the bag, only the other items in her cart.

After she departed the establishment, Victoria was brought back in and police were called to the scene.

Surveillance tapes backed up the account of the aforementioned witness, too, as they showed Larson trying to nab various food and makeup items.

She was therefore arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail.

As you can see in the mug shot posted above, 19-year old Victoria looked very different in 2012, most notably due to her blonde hair.

The Sun, meanwhile, reports, that Larson accepted a plea deal in August 2012 and received a six-month probation.

She additionally was required to pay hundreds of dollars in fees and attend theft awareness classes.

Part of the reason this arrest has gone viral is because Victoria has made such a memorable -- and mean -- impression on The Bachelor Season 25.

Upon arriving at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, to compete for James’ heart, Larson dubbed herself a "Queen," donning a tiara and really playing into the self-anointed persona.

“I’m Victoria, like the queen, and I’m looking for a king with a good heart. So, I heard that’s you, King Matt,” Victoria said on the January 4 premiere.

After getting called out at one point by fellow contestant Marylynn, Victoria called her "psychologically disturbed" and said:

"I'm lit-rally a queen and I can't wait for Matt to send her home so I can have my own room."

Last week, Larson really went there when asked to make up a love story about her and the current Bachelor.

Just how cruel has Victoria been?

Some viewers have theorized that she's been planted on the show by producers just to stir up drama and controversy.

Not that Larson is bothered by all the disdain and negative attention that has come her way.

“She’s not letting all the hate get to her too much,” Larson's friend recently told Us Weekly, adding:

"At least people are reacting to her -- she should see it as a positive thing.”

Then, after her mugs hot resurfaced online on Thursday, the Los Angeles resident took to Instagram to reveal a bikini beach selfie.

She wrote as a caption:

Me when I get hate Dms ....

“If someone is taking the time to come onto my page and consume my content and then say I suck, I don’t think it’s a reflection on me- I think it’s a reflection on them”