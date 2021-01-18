Victoria Larson Details All the Dirty Stuff She Wants to Do to Matt James

Victoria Larson has not made very many fans throughout her brief run on The Bachelor.

It's not hard to understand why, based on her obnoxious attitude and overall demeanor.

So... why is the self-proclaimed Queen still a contender on the show? Why has Matt James kept Victoria around?

We're about to find out.

On this evening's new installment of, the women will go on an unusual -- and unusually graphiic! -- group date.

It willl inspired by Chris Harrison's book, "The Perfect Letter," and it will center on the contestants being asked to wrote their "love story" with Matt... to read in front of a live studio audience.

The outing opens with a special guest, Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, reading a seductive excerpt from Harrison's book, which has "a lot of sex in it," she comes right out and says.

As you might expect, such a tease places the women on edge.

"This is going to be very uncomfortable for everybody," Bri tells the camera, according to footage shared by Entertainment Tonight.

Victoria seems mostly unbothered, however.

At one point on this group date, she will describe exactly what she wants to do with Matt -- and it's a lot more than kissing him with his eyes open, that's for sure.

The Bachelor Spoilers Alert, readers!

Things are about to get X-rated...

"And then she pushed him onto his back so she could [bleep] his [bleep] because she needed him [bleep] at that very moment," Victoria reads from her journal, preparing for her moment on stage.

"Oh wow," Ashley responds. "You're going to make an impression, I'll tell you that."

Uhh, yeah!

We agree with that assessment.

Last Monday's episode of The Bachelor concluded on quite a cliffhanger, as Sarah Trott nearly fainted at the rose ceremony after drama between Victoria and Marylynn.

While the aforementiioned sneak peak reveals Victoria was given a rose, it's unclear if Marylynn also moves and continues to vie for Matt's affections.

Larson, meanwhile, has made such a strong (read: negative) impression on viewers so far that some observers think she's a plant.

They figure she must be an actress brought in to stir up drama because... come on now. There's no other way to explain the way she's been acting on air.

Is Victoria aware of all the chatter out there?

Yes.

Is she letting it bring her down?

No way, a friend tells Us Weekly.

“She’s feeling pretty good right now. She’s not letting all the hate get to her too much,” this friend tells this tabloid.

“She’s asked me for advice because this isn’t a situation she’s ever had to deal with before, and the advice I gave her was, ‘It’s better to be hated than to be forgotten.

"It’s better to be talked about than to not be talked about.’ And that’s what stuck with her.

"At least people are reacting to her -- she should see it as a positive thing.”

Victoria turned heads immediately when she arrived to meet Matt James. In a tiara.

“I’m Victoria, like the queen, and I’m looking for a king with a good heart. So, I heard that’s you, King Matt,” she announced on the January 4 premiere.

“Queen Victoria is here.

"I know I’m so confident and so fun, I know I made a good impression, so I just wanna put, like, my best foot forward. … I am the queen of this kingdom.”