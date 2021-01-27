Vicki Gunvalson Trashes Lisa Rinna: You Would Be NOTHING Without Me!

Vicki Gunvalson will always be the OG of the OC.

Well, she will in our hearts. She is no longer on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Apparently, she was recently snubbed by no other than Lisa Rinna.

Vicki wants everyone to know. But ... is she going a little far?

Vicki Gunvalson on Her Insta

Recently, Vicki Gunvalson did an interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast.

According to her, Lisa Rinna -- among others -- snubbed her when the two attended the same event.

As you can imagine, Vicki was not happy about that.

Vicki Gunvalson SCREAMS at a Producer

“I don’t think they gave me the time of day," Vicki remarked.

She then asserted: "They wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing."

We'll come back to that line to unpack it, because it needs unpacking.

Vicki Gunvalson is in Shock

“The last time I saw all of them was either at Bravo Con or Andy [Cohen]‘s baby shower in January of last year," Vicki recalled.

"And truly, you know, Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day," she griped.

Vicki detailed: "I said hi to her, and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County.'”

Vicki Gunvalson Makes a Face

Vicki complained that her impressionf rom the encounter was that she "felt looked down on" by Lisa.

“She’s up on the tables dancing," she recalled of Lisa's behavior at that time.

Vicki described her reaction: "I’m like, ‘Why? This is Andy’s baby shower. You want attention?'”

Vicki Gunvalson All Glammed Up

“It was just all very, I just sat back going, ‘Wow, this is a little messed up,'" Vicki characterized.

"Everybody was having fun," she acknowledged.

"But," Vicki observed, "you just see it from a different perspective when you’re not on [the show] anymore.”

Vicki Gunvalson Has Some News

We know that Vicki clearly has a lot of feelings about her status as a fallen OG, but we have to talk about her line about Lisa.

She said that Lisa Rinna wouldn't have a job if it weren't for her.

What does she mean? And is she right?

Lisa Rinna Goes Off

Vicki was part of the beginning of the Real Housewives franchise, as a star from the beginning of RHOC.

As such, she has always felt that the franchise was her creation, in collaboration with Bravo. The series' official creator was Scott Dunlop, however.

It is always possible that, in an alternate universe where she was not on the show, early seasons of RHOC would have been less viewed and the franchise might have turned out different.

Lisa Rinna in a Kitchen

So, does she mean that Lisa wouldn't be a Real Housewife if it weren't for Vicki?

Like we said, it's possible, in a butterfly effect sort of way. But the show was inspired by scripted dramas about affluent neighbors.

So many of the pieces were in play for the show that it's hard to imagine, barring a butterfly effect, that Vicki's absence would have meant that Lisa didn't join RHOBH.

Lisa Rinna Wants to Help

And we have to note that Lisa Rinna has been a professional actress since, well, since I was a baby.

She has so many credits to her name, from one-off appearances to recurring roles to appearing as herself as a co-host or guest judge.

Lisa Rinna doesn't struggle to find roles to appear on television, and it is impossible to imagine that anything that Vicki has done or could do would change that.

