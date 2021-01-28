Travis Barker: Does Kourtney Kardashian's Family Like Him More Than Scott Disick?!

There still hasn't been any announcement from the principal players in this drama, but at this point, we can say with almost 100 percent cetainty that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating.

Rumors about the longtime friends have been circulating for weeks, and since neither party has bothered to shoot them down, we tnink it's safe to say that his drums aren't the only think Barker is banging these days.

(We're not proud of that joke, but it had to be dome.)

Insiders say Scott Disick is pissed about Kourtney and Travis, but he really doesn't have much of a leg to stand on.

For one thing, Disick is out there dating teenagers.

On top of that, just about everyone who knows Kourt and Travis seems to think they're a perfect match.

“Travis knows the Kardashians and they’ve welcomed him into the family," one insider tells In Touch.

The source adds that after years of bad relationships, Kourtney's mom and sisters “are glad to see her happy again.”

While the heavily-tattooed Blink 182 drummer and the posh Calabasas mother of three might look like they come from different worlds, Kourtney's family believes Scott is “a much better fit” for Kourtney than Scott ever was.

“He’s more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well," says the source.

News of the relationship came as a shock to fans, but it seems Kourtney's inner circle wasn't surprised in the slightest.

They say and Travis have been “pals for years," and apparently, lots of folks have been rooting for them to take the next step for quite some time.

“They’ve moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating," an insider tells In Touch.

"The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

As for Scott, it seems he has some major qualms about his baby mama's new dude, but those who know The Lord best are confident that he'll get over it in time.

“Even though Scott has moved on, he can’t help feeling slightly jealous,” says one insider.

“He’s very protective over her, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”

And it's possible that Scott's been hoping that his old "friend with benefits" Kourtney will be single when he gets sick of the teenager he's dating in about two weeks.

Yes, as you've probably heard, Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Amazingly, despite the nearly 20-year age gap, it seems that the Kardashian clan approves of this new relationship.

They “really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, and it shows," the source added.

So is it possible that Scott and Kourtney are both in healthy relationships and on relatively good terms with one another?!

We never thought we'd see the day!