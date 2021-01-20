Tori Bates: Pregnant! Again! Less Than a Year After Giving Birth!

Yup, another bun really is in Tori Bates' oven.

The Bringing Up Bates star and her husband, Bobby, confirmed on Tuesday that they are set to welcome their third child into the world.

Just months after welcoming their second child into the world.

“Life has been crazy fun with our two precious little boys, and our hearts are so thrilled to announce that God has given us a beautiful baby girl,” the reality star told Romper.

“Charlotte Raine will be here in June 2021.”

Indeed, they already know they are having a girl.

And they already know what her name will be.

The Bringing Up Bates cast members got married in December of 2017 in Tennessee.

Five months later, they announced their first pregnancy, eventually announcing the presence of now-two-year-old son Kade.

This past March, meanwhile, Tori and Bobby added another son, Kolter, to the family.

If Tori is due in June, as she revealed above, that means she and Bobby made this new baby about six months after welcoming son number-two. Wow, right?!?

Wrote Bates on Instagram as confirmation of her third pregnancy this week:

"Two of the richest blessings God has given us in our first few years of marriage have been the priceless lives he has entrusted to us in our little boys, Kade and Kolter, and all the irreplaceable memories and moments He gives us both through them.

"Now we are so excited that He has given us a precious baby girl, Charlotte Raine, arriving in June 2021!"

Tori and Bobby were forced to have their second child amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant they had to introduce him to loved ones via FaceTime.

Will Charlotte also be born amid the outbreak of a deadly virus?

We'll need to wait and see.

Added Tori on her social page page yesterday:

"It has been such a joy watching Kade and Kolter's sweet little friendship grow, and we are just over the moon to think about how perfectly Charlotte will fit in with them."

In conclusion?

God us given us such incredible opportunity and blessing to bring up these little ones in a way that honors Him, and the potential that they will have to be a light to the world around them is amazing.

It’s going to be quite the adventure with these three little ones running around, and we couldn’t be more excited!!!

We send our heartfelt congratulations to Tori Bates and her husband!