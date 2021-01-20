Tiffany Trump: Now That My Dad's Out of the White House, I Can Finally Get Married!

Well, folks, no matter how you feel about it, the Trump Era has officially come to an end.

Maybe you've been waiting a long time to hear those words, or maybe you're stitching a flag together out of old NASCAR t-shirts with a plan of forming an independent nation-state in your backyard.

Either way, Joe Biden is the new President of the United States, and there are sure to be a lot of changes coming our way.

For example, spray tan stains on Oval Office furniture could decline by as much as 100 percent.

Add to that the sudden disappearance of errant Big Mac wrappers and torn up letters from angry creditors, and it's easy to see why this a big day for the White House cleaning staff.

But what about those who are less excited about the changing of the guard?

We know ex-President Trump is so unhappy with big "L" stamped on his forehead that he chose to snub Biden by declining to attend the inauguration, making him the first president since the 19th century to not welcome his successor in person.

So we know DJT is throwing one of his usual tantrums, but how do his kids feel about their father's sudden loss of power?

Well, Ivanka's planning to run for president herself, and the ever-opportunistic Don Jr. -- sensing his father's sudden weakness -- is probably eyeing Melania with an oedipal glint in his eye.

Eric probably couldn't differentiate between the two old guys all election season, so he's only vaguely aware that anything is different.

Barron, meanwhile, is hopefully hard at work on his scathing tell-all.

That leaves Tiffany Trump, who seems to have taken full advantage of her father's final days in office.

The daughter of Donald's second wife, Marla Maples, Tiffany has never cracked the top four on the list of her father's favorite offspring.

Even though she recently graduated law school after attending the University of Pennsylvania -- her father's alma mater -- for her undergraduate degree, it seems that Tiff just can't get in the Donald's good graces.

But that's okay -- Tiffany has clearly learned not to put all of her emotional eggs in her father's basket.

The arrangement has allowed the 27-year-old to take advantage of Donald's wealth and power while not being too disappointed with his many, many shortcomings.

It's in that spirit that Tiffany took advantage of her dad's final days in the White House to snap an engagement photo that's sure to make her the envy of all her friends back home in Calabasas.

On Tuesday, Tiff posted a pic of herself with her new fiance, Michael Boulos.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she captioned the image.

Boulos was a bit more concise when captioning the photo on his own page, writing:

"Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.

Sadly, neither of them explained why the hell they stood son far away from the camera.

Little is known about Boulos, but apparently he's loaded as a result of the many businesses his family owns in Nigeria.

Hey, if that's as exploitative as it sounds, Tiffany might finally earn her father's approval by marrying into the Boulos clan!