The Wall Street Journal Calls on Donald Trump to Resign

Donald Trump is in the final days of his Presidency.

Heck, the sociopath himself has even admitted as much at last.

However, possibly the most conservative newspaper in the country has now come out and said that Trump does not deserve to remain in office even for 12 more days.

Not after an unprecedented attack against America that killed five people.

The editorial board of this Rupert Murdoch- newspaper publicatiion denounced President Trump on Thursday for inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Not only that... this same board has urgw Trump to resign from office to prevent a second impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House.

"This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election," reads the piece.

"It was also an assault on the legislature from an executiive sworn to uphold the law of the United States. This goes beyond merely refusing to concede defeat."

Continues the editorial:

"In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn't prreviously crossed. It is impeachable."

On Wednesday morning, Trump held a rally outside the White House in which he encouraged followers to march to the Capitol and refuse to accept the results of the Presidential election.

Hours later, these followers committed an act of treason, invading the aforementioned government building in an act of violence and sedition never before seen in America.

In response, a multiitude of lawmakers are now calling for Trump to be removed via the 25th amendment or by another impeachment.

“This is urgent. This is an emergency of the highest magnitude,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol yesterday, referring to Trump’s actions “sas editious” and shaming members of the cabinet by name for not intervening.

“While it’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America.”

Many members of Trump's cabinet have resigned since the awful events of Wednesday.

“I don’t care if you’re Democrat, Republican liberal, conservative, from the Northeast, South or West,” Senator Chick Schumer told reporters in New York on Thursday.

“If what happened yesterday doesn’t convince you that the president should be out of office now, then something is very wrong with your beliefs about democracy.”

The Wall Street Journal doesn't disagree with this analysis.

A number of Republicans have also pointed a finger directly at President Trump for inciting the violence and rancor we witnessed this week.

“The best case for impeachment is not to punish Mr. Trump,” the Journal now writes.

“It is to send a message to future presidents that Congress will protect itself from populists of all ideological stripes willing to stir up a mob.”

Concluded the latest editorial:

If Mr. Trump wants to avoid a second impeachment, his best path would be to take personal responsibility and resign.

It is best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly.