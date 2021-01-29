The Real Housewives of Orange County Cast Shake-Up: Who's Getting Fired?

As the age-old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

On a similar note, the reality television shows - and the careers of all elitists and racists who star on them - also should come to an end.

Sooner rather than later, one would hope and assume.

In the wake of an explosive Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special - which featured Kelly Dodd screaming about getting canceled and claiming she isn't biased against Black people - speculation is now running rampant.

Changes are on the way to the OC.

Following Wednesday evening's conclusion of Season 15's reunion special, producer and affable host Andy Cohen hinted at a likely cast shakeup during an unexpected Twitter exchange.

First, journalist and Real Housewives superfan Evan Ross Katz tweeted, "It's time to cancel RHOC," which prompted The View's Meghan McCain to concur with a simple:

"Yes."

This is where Cohen jumped in to the fray, replying to both with a comment signaling that a major shakeup is indeed afoot: "I think you mean reBOOT."

Obviously, that could take on many forms. But that tells you all you need to know about the current state of affairs there, doesn't it?

It should go without saying at this point that the past season of the long-running franchise has been a contentious one.

Fans saw Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas clash on a variety of topics - with remarkable intensity at times.

Braunwyn especially has been on a journey of sobriety and personal growth all season... also recently came out as a lesbian.

During the two-part reunion, Dodd (who achieved Peak Kelly Dodd) accused Braunwyn of being a "fake alcoholic" and a "liar."

Kelly separately told E! News that none of the cast members have a relationship with Braunwyn since the emotional taping.

"No, I haven't spoken to her at all. No one has," Dodd alleged to this celebrity news outlet.

She continued:

"She's completely alienated herself from the group," a typically forthright Kelly said of Braunwyn, adding:

"She doesn't want to have anything to do with any of us, but then she'll go hang out with Salt Lake City girls."

"It's so beyond me. It's an ensemble cast, we've got relationships and she's completely alienated herself."

Personally, Dodd doesn't think she'll be back on Season 16, either - she may not be asked back, or even want to be.

She has stated, for one thing, that she's drawning a red line - she won't return of Braunwyn is asked back by Bravo.

And she also said the following to Bustle:

"My castmates talk at me, they talk about me, but they never talk to me.

"I take accountability for everything I have done. I've admitted to some really hard things. But now knowing the truth and what people are saying, I give up.

"I am waving the white flag. I can't keep doing this."

Dodd hasn't actually quit, of course.

But she anticipates getting fired because she's a fan of Donald Trump and she's an ignorant and dangerous fool who doesn't believe in wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They better not fire you, people are fed up with the cancel culture,” a fan wrote in a comment on Kelly’s latest post.

“It’s likely to happen,” Kelly replied of her potential exit from the program.

Somehow, Dodd really does appear to have a following.

“You got fired for questioning masks and supporting Trump?! Braunwyn admits to trying to get a 14-year-old drugs and she’s given Kleenex?” another fan asked, adding that Braunwyn “should be gone!”

“Pretty much,” Kelly confirmed.

This is not so, of course.

No one has yet been fired. And for what it's worth, there is widespread speculation about who is or is not coming back every season.

Also for what it's worth, Kelly received a message from a viewer who applauded her for calling out “the woke” and the “peaceful protestors” for their alleged hypocrisy.

Moreover, this individual thanked Dodd for placing a spotlight on the struggles of small businesses.

“Thank you for speaking something other than the narrative,” the fan wrote.

In response, the polarizing personality said she will be let go from the series because producers prefer Braunwyn over her:

“I’m fired assured because of my beliefs look at [Thomas Kelly‘s] Instagram."

"He’s my producer and claims [Braunwyn Windham-Burke],” Kelly claimed.

We'll soon find out enough if the changes Cohen has been hinting at on social media actually come to fruition.

And we won't shed a tear if it involves Kelly Dodd.