The Bachelor Recap: Who Are the New Suitors?

As you very likely read about prior to Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, five new women joined the show this week.

But first, however?

Matt James and some suitors who had been there since the beginning had a few things to say about the woman who left the show last week.

"It's hard, because I really felt something with Sarah in the time that we spent together," Matt said after Sarah decided to walk away.

"We talked about a lot of stuff that I hadn't shared with anybody. And what if there are going to be more women that don't want to be a part of my journey?

"That's a really scary feeling."

Victoria felt differently, though.

"The trash took itself out," she quipped early on.

After Katie asked Victoria to stop being so awful, the self-proclaimed Queen approached her fellow competitor and demanded an apology.

"Expressing yourself and name-calling are two different things," Katie replied, refusing to offer a mea culpa.

"Well, I can do whatever I want, and I can express myself with name-calling when I choose to," Victoria shot back.

Katie then slammed Victoria as "toxic and rude," while Victoria implied that because Katie brought her dildo on the show, she wasn't ready for an engagement.

"If you tried to shut me down again, I probably wouldn't," Victoria threatened.

Cut to the first GROUP DATE, which involved Abigail, Chelsea, Jessenia, Mari, MJ and Pieper.

At one point, MJ checked in to see how James was feeling -- and then, at another point, Chelsea opened up about how her look has changed over the years.

"I think people don't realize how emotional hair can be, especially for Black women," she told Matt.

"Because I literally have been chemically straightening my hair since I was 2 years old. All my friends are white, my school was white and I didn't even feel comfortable leaving my house without my hair being straight.

"There were times I had so much anxiety and stress about what people would think.

"It's definitely a unique experience Black women have with their hair."

Chelsea earned the Group Rose for such candor.

It was then time for the COCKTAIL PARTY and ROSE CEREMONY, except Chris Harrison jumped in to say a "record response" from women who wanted to be on The Bachelor this season.

So five more were about to come on board!

Viewers then met...

Brittany, a 23-year-old model who figured she would "make up for lost time" by making out with James the minute they came face-to-face.

Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Minnesota.

Ryan, a 26-year old dancer from New York City.

Kim, a 27-year old ICU nurse.

Catalina, a 29-year old former Miss Puerto Rico.

Victoria welcomed the newbies with open arms. Just kidding!

She actually called the ladies "random a-- hoes" and swiped Catalina's crown off her head.

"I think I should have that crown, actually," she said, placing it on her own noggin.

After Matt acknowledged all the "drama and hostility" to come, Matt handed out roses to MJ, Pieper, Bri, Magi, Michelle, Mari, Ryan, Kit, Serena C., Abigail, Katie, Victoria, Lauren, Brittany, Jessenia, Anna and Catalina.

This meant Khaylah, Kim and Kaili went home ... and four of the five new girls received red flowers.

On the second GROUP DATE, Mari, Bri, Abigail, Brittany, Ryan, Catalina, Magi, Anna and Victoria joined Matt and special guest Ben Higgins.

For the outing, the women competed in the "Fall in Love Fest," which featured kayaking and digging for an acorn dressed as a squirrel.

Mari won the competitions and received an acorn trophy.

At the after-party, Brittany interrupted Anna's time with Matt, prompting Anna to say on camera that she recognized Brittany because both are from Chicago.

"She is entertaining men for money," Anna told Victoria of Brittany, adding in a subsequent confessional:

"There is a rumor that because she knows all the rich men in Chicago, Brittany may be an escort.

"She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men."

After Bri received the Group Date rose, Anna confronted Brittany about the rumor and Brittany tried to shoot it down.

"It's just so ridiculous to even say that," Brittany told Anna in front of the group.

"I've had a boyfriend my entire life, like since I was 16. Making a conclusion about me before you even know me, that's s---y.

"I don't know, I just feel like everyone's against me right now."

Matt and newcomer Michelle then went on a hot air balloon ride for their ONE-ON-ONE DATE, which included some spit-swapping.

The two bonded over how Michelle is a teacher and how she spoke to her students last year about the George Floyd killing in Minnesota.

Matt ended up giving Michelle a rose and telling her:

"I don't want to scare you, but I wouldn't be here if I wasn't serious about finding a wife.

"And I know it's wild to think about something like that happening so quickly, but I felt so comfortable with you today and you embody all the qualities I'm looking for in a woman."

On the final GROUP DATE, Katie, Pieper, Serena P., Rachael, Kit, Chelsea, Jessenia, Lauren, Serena C. and MJ were joined by Mia St. John to learn how to box.

Katie beat out Jessenia, Serena C. bested Kit, Rachael faced off against Pieper, while Serena P. took a shot to the nose from Lauren, which earned Serena P. some extra one-on-one time with Matt.

Post brawling, James kissed Pieper and Rachael.

In the end, due to all the tension between the new women and the original cast members, Katie told Matt about "the bullying that's kind of been happening in the house," comparing the women's attitudes to a "mob mentality."

"It's just a toxic environment," she told Matt.

"And there's some pretty bad rumors that are starting about the new girls that literally could ruin their lives."

James assured the concerned suitor that he would address all the arguing the next day.

He then said to the camera:

"The fact that somebody in the house thinks that they're going to be able to bully their way to my heart -- that's not how it works.

It's not something that I want to be part of this journey, and I need to get to the bottom of it."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.