Stassi Schroeder Welcomes First Child! Ever!!!!!

New year.

New member of the family for Stassi Schroeder.

New, tiny and precious member of the family for Stassi Schroeder, we should say.

According to People Magazine, the 32-year-old reality star welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark with husband Beau Clark at 6:57 p.m. on Thursday, January 7.

The brand new human weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. at the time of her birth and measured 19 inches in lenth.

What was the basis for this name?

Charlie and Rose were chosen in honor of Clark's father and Schroeder's grandmother, respectively, an insider has told the aforementioned publication.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," Stassi and Clark told People, adding;

"It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

It's been quite a past few months for Schroeder, as you likely know.

Last summer, she was fired from Vanderpump Rules after the public learned she had previously told the police that an African-American co-star was responsible for a crime she did not commit.

Not long afterward, Stassi alerted the world to her pregnancy.

She made it clear for many years that she yearned to be a mother.

"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," a rep said at the time.

The couple then confirmed that they were having a girl.

And then they went ahead and got married in October!

Schroeder, meanwhile, spoke about her pregnancy plans on the Vanderpump Rules After Show back in April.

"This summer -- before I knew I was going to be proposed to -- yes," she said.

"I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him."

She added:

"I'm not tricking him into a pregnancy.

"He was an active part of the conversation and participating.

"So, like, he knew what was going on, but I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going to take matters into my own hands. I can't wait to be a mom, then let's just start doing this because I'm not waiting around for this anymore.'"

Incredibly, Scheana Shay is also pregnant right now.

So is LaLa Kent.

We'll let you know when those current and former Bravo personalities give birth.

But this is Stassi Schroeder's moment right now.

We send her ourr heartiest of congratulations!