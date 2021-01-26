Spike Lee Compares Donald Trump to Hitler: Tell Me I'm Wrong!

Come on, Spike Lee.

Tell us what you really think about Donald Trump.

Stop beating around the bush, will ya?!?

The famous director gave a passionate speech this past Sunday at the 86th annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Due to the unprecedented nature of all that's been happening in America for the past several months, Lee couldn't help but focus on an agenda that way way beyond Hollywood and the big screen.

It didn't help matters, either, that Lee filmed his acceptance speech on January 6, "a very sad day in the history of America," as he decribed it, because that's when Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

The 45th President has since left office, and also been impeached for the second time.

And yet:

He incited an insurrection.

He continually lied about a rigged election and subverted democracy at every opportunity and made it his mission to bring the country down along with him.

Lee could not ignore all these actions in his speech.

"You know what, we are living in a very serious time in America. All of us as true Americans have to really think about what’s important," said Lee.

There’s no way possible to go before the iPhone and thank you guys without telling you what’s in my heart and soul as a descendent of slaves who helped build this country."

Lee, of course, has made a living by delving directly into the topic of race in nearly all his movies.

He speaks from experience here.

"The whole world is laughing at the United States, the so-called cradle of democracy," Lee added.

And then he utter the comparison that has caused the star's remarks to go viral.

"We’re at the crossroads now. And everyone please be safe, this is not a game. These people got guns with ammunition," said Lee.

"This president, President Agent Orange, will go down in history with the likes of Hitler.

"These guys, all his boys, they are going down on the wrong side of history."

Is it totally insane to compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler?

On one hand, yes... because the former Commander-in-Chief is not directly responsible for the extermination of six million people.

But here's the thing. Here's the question you must consider, and we do not ask it in jest or out of sarcasm.

The question is as follows:

If Donald Trump could have had millions of Americans wiped out so that he would have remained in power, do you think he would have hesitated to do so.

Seriously, you guys.

For even one second, if he believed he could have gotten away with it, do you think Trump would have hesitated at all about any loss of life in exchange for his victory?

Think about it.