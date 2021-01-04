Snooki: Is She Joining the Cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Sometimes, an idea is so perfect that when you hear it, you almost feel angry that you didn't come up with it on your own.

This is one of those ideas:

As you probably know, Snooki quit Jersey Shore last year amid harsh criticism of the bridesmaid's speech that she delivered at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.

Of course, even though she's no longer on TV, she's still ranked alongside the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie on the list of the Garden State's most famous residents.

Meanwhile, with the drama of Teresa Giudice's prison sentence over and done with, Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey is in danger of growing stagnant.

Folks, call it luck, fate, kismet, or whatever you want, but it seems like the stars are aligning and the time is right for Snooki to jump to a new network and make a new start as a Bravo-lebrity.

Yes, the rumors have been circulating for weeks, and fans are convinced that Ms. Nicole Polizzi is soon to join the cast of RHONJ.

Snooki, of course, has yet to make any such announcement herself, but her latest comments about the future of her career have fans buzzing with excitement.

When an Instagram follower asked Snooki point-blank if she would ever consider hiring on as one of the Housewives of NJ, Snooks gave an enthusiastic but evasive answer:

“I’ll bring the wine!!” Polizzi wrote.

Okay, so it's not the full-throated promise that fans would prefer, but it certainly sounds like Snooki would be open to the possibility.

When a different follower asked if Nicole has thought about returning to television, Snooks was even more enthusiastic, assuring fans that her days as a reality TV star were far from over.

“Would you ever consider coming back to reality TV? We miss you!” the follower asked, according to Life & Style.

“YAS, HOE! I miss filming so much! [Definitely] not done making shows for you. 2021, come through,” Polizzi replied.

The move would make perfect sense, and it would likely result in a win-win situation for both Snooki and Bravo.

It would bring a younger audience and breathe some much-needed new life into one of the network's longest-running series.

As for Snooki, the atmosphere of the show would likely suit her current lifestyle much better than the fist-pumping, hard-partying climate of Shore.

“I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore,” she explained during an episode of her podcast that was recorded shortly after she announced her decision to leave Shore.

“I wanna be home with the kids," Snooki continued.

"I don’t mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Unlike Shore, RHONJ would allow Snooki to film from home and would not require her to leave her husband and kids behind to party in Las Vegas or some such destination for weeks at a time.

Striking a deal with Bravo might even result in a lucrative, on-camera gig for Snooki's husband, Jionni LaValle.

No doubt it would be a bit of fish-out-of-water scenario, at first.

Snooki elevated one reality franchise to icon-status, and now, she would be joining an already-established series with a cast of already-established stars.

But if Teresa and company know what's good for them, they'd welcome Snooki with open arms.

After all, where the Mother Meatball goes, fans tend to follow.