Sister Wives Season 10 Trailer: Is This It for the Browns?

TLC has announced that Sister Wives is returning with new episodes on February 14.

This, of course, is Valentine's Day.

And this, it now must also be noted, is especially ironic....

... because our very first look at Sister Wives Season 10 makes it evident that love, most definitely, will NOT be in the air this year for Kody Brown and his spouses.

In an extended trailer first shared by People Magazine, we see that Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn and their many kids are living in four separate, temporary homes amid the gobal COVID-19 pandemic.

This was not the plan when the family moved from Utah to Arizona years ago.

Often times, though, plans go awry.

This is especially the case when the family patriarch puchases a giant plot of land in Coyote Pass -- and then makes no progress at all in building any type of compound on the lot.

As a result, the Browns are spread all around Flagstaff when we next hang out with them on Season 10.

And there's an ongoing need to quarantine.

And no one is happy about any of it..

"Our family has been feeling really challenged since we came to Flagstaff because we've had to be in four separate homes," Janelle says in the preview, adding:

"I'm very worried, because it looks like it's going to even be more separation."

Given the contagious nature of of COVID-19 -- along with Kody being the "only one that's going from home to home" -- Janelle tells her kids that she "suggested to Dad that he maybe not come over."

He may bring the virus with him, you know?

"How can we work [on] our relationships if we can't even see each other to talk to?" Meri asks at one point, referencing the tension that exists between both her and Kody; and her and the other Sister Wives.

Later in the footage, Kody asks the women if they "want to have a relationship" with one another.

"Maybe there are some of us who are like, 'Look, I don't want it anymore,'" Janelle admits to the cameras.

Just how bad are things in Arizona? Let's ask Christine, shall we?

"I freakin' want to move back to Utah, even though the girls don't want to," she'll say this season, adding that "I'm sure everybody hates me all the time."

Christine will also tell Robyn that the two don't have to have any contact at all.

In a confessional, Robyn says:

"If you know that she's actually trying to sabotage your relationship with Kody, you can't trust her."

In the end, however, it's Meri's relationship with Kody has become "really sad," one of her fellow Sister Wives acknowledges.

This isn't exactly news, of course.

Most of the previous season was spent with Meri and Kody at odds.

The spiritual spouses even spent time in couples counseling, which si where Kody called Meri a perpetual "victim" and said he regretted having ever married her.

"I can't make him love me," Meri says this season in a confessional about Kody, who tells a cameraman that "romance and sex are saved for people who are in love.

"If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would."

Ouch, huh?

That would appear to say it all.

Then again, in the months since these episodes were filmed, Meri has shot down speculation that she and Kody are splitting up.

"I love him. I love my family. I'm committed," wrote Brown on Instagram in early December, taking followers by surprise and adding:

"I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able."

"I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen...

"I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up."

But if this relationship is safe, what about the one between Kody and Christine?

"Meri, I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," an emotional Christine says to Meri in this promo, prompting the following response:

"You don't get to give up like that."

As for selfiish and awful Kody?

He just wants his four wives to get along.

"I don't want to spend the rest of my life listening to women tell me how unhappy they are," Kody says. "I need my wives to stop complaining about this divide that we've got in the family."

Season 10 of Sister Wives premieres February 14 at 10/9c on TLC.