Siegfried Fischbacher, Legendary Magician, Dead of Pancreatic Cancer

Siegfried Fischbacher, an iconic musician who was one-half of the world famous duo Siegfried & Roy, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 81 years old.

According to a press release, the magician passed away in his Las Vegas home on January 13.

While funeral services are expected to be private, the same release noted there will be plans for a public memorial at a later date.

A native of Germany, Siegfried found fame as part of Siegfried & Roy, combining illusions and exotic animals in stage shows that spent 40 years amazing audiences, turning this pair into Las Vegas mainstays in the process.

The news of Fischbacher's passing comes eight months after Roy Horn, who made up the other half of their beloved act, died from complications caused by COVID-19.

He was 75 at the time.

In 2003, after decades in the spotlight, a tiger named Mantecore bit Horn and dragged him off the stage in front of a live audience.

While the star survived the incident, the tandem's magic show at The Mirage was canceled.

Six years later, the duo performed with Mantecore again in a show to benefit the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

In fact, the aforementioned press release asked fans mourning the death of Fischbacher to donate to the clinic in lieu of flowers.

Siegfried sister Dolore, a nun in Munich, Germany, told NBC News on Thursday that she was on the phone with the renowned illusionist for about 30 minutes before he passed.

She was unable to see him in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He was only able to say ‘okay’,” Dolore, 78, said. “It was kind of like an Amen.

"He is not dead, he will live on in my heart."

Fischbacher and Horn officially retired in 2010... Mantecore died in 2014.

However, the illusionists' legacy continued at The Secret Garden of Siegfried & Roy at The Mirage.

"We did what we did out of love, not for success or money," Fischbacher once said of his bond with Horn. "We had a deep respect for each other.

"We literally raised each other: I created Roy and Roy created Siegfried."

Following Horn's death this past spring, Fischbacher said in a statement that he had lost his "best friend."

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said at the time.

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

May Siegfried Fischbacher rest in peace.