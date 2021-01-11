Sex and the City Revival: Will Mr. Big Be Killed Off?

By now, you have likely heard the news:

Sex and the City is coming back!

According to an HBO Max press release, a new chapter of the beloved story -- titled “And Just Like That…” -- will begin production in New York City this spring.

It will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

It will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and it will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a statement:

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them."

Sex and the City premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.

It led to a pair of movies, neither of which was very well-received, and its the latest famous former series to receive a revival commitment from HBO.

New versions of Gossip Girl and True Blood are also in the works.

As you also likely heard, and noted in the description above, Kim Cattrall will NOT return in the iconic role of Samantha Jones.

She made it clear in the past that she's done with Sex and the City and also not a fan of Parker's.

But what about Chris Noth?

Will he be back as Carrie's husband, Mr. Big?

Back in 2018, author James Andrew Miller hosted a podcast about the origins of Sex and the City.

He said on one episode that a third movie, which was eventually scrapped, had planned to kill off Noth's character.

The filmed called for "Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women," said Miller at the time.

Noth denied this was ever planned.

But he also confessed to Miller that he wasn't a fan of his role in the second movie.

“I really didn’t enjoy any of the movies. I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I’m a little bit of a cynic.

"Like, the whole thing at the end of the [first] movie in the shoe closet, hated it,” the Law & Order alum explained, citing the end of the first movie in which Big proposed again to Carrie.

“Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, ‘Well, it’s time I give you a bigger diamond ring.’ Hated it.

"I just hate the cornball s–t. I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism.”

Does this mean Noth wouldn't want to return for the upcoming revival?

Does it mean producers will still want to kill of Big in order to re-open Carrie's love life again?

Stay tuned, folks.

We'll find out soon enough!