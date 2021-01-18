Sean Burke Makes Out with New Gal After Braunwyn Comes Out as a Lesbian

Braunwyn WIndham-Burke declared to the world on the RHOC season finale that she's a big ol' lesbian. Her words, not ours.

It was a powerful, cathartic moment for her -- and she has since revealed her girlfriend to the world.

But she is not the only one moving on.

Sean Burke is still her husband ... but he's allowed to date, too.

Less than one month after Braunwyn first came out in an emotional, liberating video, Sean was spotted out and about.

The date was December 28. The place was Newport Beach.

And eyewitnesses spotted Braunwyn's hunky 47-year-old husband enjoying the seaside weather with a beautiful brunette.

The pair were at Jan's Health Bar, which is known to be a trendy establishment for both juices and wraps.

According to The Daily Mail's snoop, Sean appeared to be "smitten" with his new gal pal.

And it sounds like these two were freely packing on the PDA.

"He was with this girl making out," the insider describes.

"He was grabbing her ass," the source salaciously details.

"And," the insider characterizes, "he was really handsy."

"They were very up against each other," the source continues.

In general, the insider says that the two of them were just "hanging out" with some obvious PDA.

It sounds like a good time for both of them. But Sean is in a complicated situation. How does Braunwyn feel?

It is reported that Braunwyn has known about this new lady for quite a while.

She has even allegedly found this brunette beauty sleeping in Sean's bed at the family residence.

An inside source reports that Sean's new relationship is at least two months old.

Braunwyn lived so much of her life in an alcoholic haze.

She began drinking as a young teenager, and found that heavy drinking -- tried once at a party -- allowed her to bury all of her unhappy feelings about her (then still ongoing) childhood.

As is almost always the case with addicts, the key is self-medication. Some people can get wasted and never need to again. Others need help, and find it in a bottle.

As an adult, Braunwyn's only breaks from alcoholism were her many pregnancies.

But when she stopped birthing and breastfeeding children for good, she had to confront reality.

Braunwyn is an alcoholic. It was time to get sober.

Sobriety is not an easy journey for an addict to take, for all of the same reasons that made them an addict in the first place plus the physical, chemical realities of withdrawal.

Going through this journey on camera, particularly as a reality star in a franchise where drinking is a norm, must have been even harder.

Even so, Braunwyn has been sober for many months. And during that time, she underwent some soul-searching.

Sobriety gave her the time and capacity for some true soul-searching.

Who is Braunwyn, deep down?

It turns out that she's a lesbian, something that she shared with the world.

Some viewers were confused at this announcement, because she has a husband and children.

It is not at all uncommon for people to come out later in life -- in a homophobic society, many people live in total denial about who they are even without alcohol's assistance.

Braunwyn and Sean are remaining married and committed to co-parenting their amazing children. They are both entitled to move on romantically however they like.